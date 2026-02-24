Dr’s Rapiti's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Maria D Olivier🇿🇦's avatar
Dr Maria D Olivier🇿🇦
5d

Thank you for this Ellapen, and for putting what we experienced so beautifully in words.

Reply
Share
Mary Suddath's avatar
Mary Suddath
5d

Well said, Dr. EV.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr Ev RAPITI · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture