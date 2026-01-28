Dr’s Rapiti's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sherri's avatar
Sherri
1d

I hope you saw IMA zoom on changes for mental health treatment. I really wish I am a would've had you on, and/or there could be a meeting of the minds of more holistic psychiatric doctors together. The doctor that they had speak was good at trying to minimize medication's and how to get off them as well as alternatives, but you are pearls of wisdom could also be of help.

And yes silence in space are profound especially when you ask your creator or God to show you what you need to know, and you're just give that space for the magic to happen

I pray all is well with you and your Africa ❤️🙏❤️

Reply
Share
Navem Pillay's avatar
Navem Pillay
2d

Brilliantly said Doc ..

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr Ev RAPITI · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture