🌿 The Quiet Death of Friendship

Dr EV Rapiti, Cape Town – July 24, 2025

When you reach a point in life where all your time, caring, and efforts to maintain friendships are neither reciprocated nor appreciated, it is time to redefine them—as acquaintances. Instead, invest your limited time and energy in yourself, especially if you don’t have a close family to rely on. The word "friendship" has sadly become a relic of a bygone era. You’ll find deep peace when you accept this reality. Dr Rapiti

There comes a time—sometimes after years of silent observation, sometimes in a single shattering moment—when one realizes that friendship no longer means what it once did. What was once a sanctuary of trust, care, and depth has become a social transaction: an exchange of pleasantries, likes, and convenience, often stripped of sincerity.

I fondly recall my early days in the boy scouts, when honour, respect, and care weren’t just words but lived principles. These values became my foundation and followed me through college, my working life, and the many organisations I joined over the years.

I remember dropping into one another’s homes, dinners shared without planning, spontaneous hikes and holidays. We gathered to celebrate, not just events, but each other. We formed unbreakable bonds in a time before the web. A mere phone call brought us together in moments of distress. Day or night, we ran to each other’s rescue.

Weekends were filled with activities that drew us closer. We stopped being friends—we became family.

There was great comfort in knowing you had people you and your family could rely on. That feeling never waned, even when duty kept us apart for months or years. The memories of happy times kept the friendship alive.

Now, at 77, I’ve watched that meaning quietly erode. I’ve invested in friendships with the full weight of empathy, loyalty, and time—only to find myself standing alone in the echo chamber of one-sided commitment. Some friends drifted without explanation. Others vanished into oblivion. My acts of generosity became forgettable. I felt I had become a mere utility.

It shocked me. I questioned what went wrong—or what I had done wrong—but no answers came. It was a bitter pill, but I swallowed it.

I attributed this to the relentless stresses and demands of modern life, which strain relationships until they snap. In coming to terms with this, I now refer to most friendships as acquaintances.

This isn’t bitterness—it’s clarity. A truth earned over time. In the twilight of life, time becomes sacred. Energy must be rationed. Treating people as acquaintances isn’t an act of coldness—it’s emotional hygiene. Without a close family, investing one’s time in one’s own peace becomes the wisest path.

I’ve learnt to spend time with myself, enjoying my own company—not as a recluse, but as one absorbed in the quiet joys of creative thinking. Making new friends at this age is time-consuming and carries the risk of abrupt endings—a risk I no longer wish to take.

I now politely decline invitations to dinner and follow my own bliss: watching the waves, going for walks, visiting the theatre, reading, and reflecting. I pursue my cherished goals with gratitude, thankful that I still have a mind and body that allow me to savour life.

I’m also fortunate to work in an environment where I meet people every day. Some of my clients have been with me for more than forty years. I spend my day talking to people who trust me enough to share their joys and sorrows.

And when I return home, I enjoy the solitude of my own company. I no longer feel alone, nor do I long for the friendships I once had.

Life moves on. Change is inevitable. We must learn to accept what comes our way and make the most of what we have. We don’t need to turn back the clock to lead a peaceful and joyful life.

All we need is to look within ourselves—to discover what peace and happiness lies within us.

And my little grandson’s visit? That’s the cherry on top. Especially when he hugs me and whispers, “I love you Pa Robert.” That whisper fills the silence with music and floods my day with joy.

Accepting that true friendship may have become an artifact of the past is not defeat—it’s liberation. In solitude, we find truth. And in that truth, we finally breathe.

It really doesn't matter if you lost friends through circumstances as long as as they have not lost you in their hour of need.

Dr EV RAPITI

Cape Town

July 24, 2024

---