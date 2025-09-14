Introduction

“Many still believe academic qualifications are the ultimate measure of intelligence. This belief—reinforced by institutions and social conditioning—is not just misguided; it’s harmful. It fosters dependence on a system that profits from student debt while failing to guarantee employment, purpose, or resilience”.

Charlie Kirk’s life and death expose this illusion with painful clarity.

Kirk’s Rise Without Credentials

Charlie Kirk never graduated college. At 18, he walked away from formal education and founded Turning Point USA—a conservative youth movement that grew into a $100 million political force. His rise was built on conviction, charisma, and relentless drive—not credentials.

On September 10, 2025, Kirk was assassinated while speaking at Utah Valley University. His death sent shockwaves across the political spectrum. Whether one agreed with his views or not, his impact was undeniable.

The Broken Promise of Higher Education

Countless graduates remain unemployed, burdened by debt and disillusionment. Over 60% of degrees fail to prepare students for the job market. Tuition costs continue to rise, excluding middle and lower-income families. The promise of a certificate securing one’s future has proven hollow.



Beyond the Degree: Recognizing Real Impact

History is replete with visionaries who succeeded without formal education—Jack Ma, Richard Branson, and others. Yet society often dismisses those without titles, even when their contributions are profound.

Frontline doctors like myself treated severely ill COVID patients with better outcomes than many teaching hospitals. Had our work been acknowledged, lives might have been saved and economic strain reduced.

Misplaced Qualifications and Misused Talent

In Cape Town, even street cleaning jobs require a matric certificate. These roles could provide meaningful employment for individuals with cognitive challenges, yet arbitrary qualifications exclude them. This mismatch is unjust and inefficient.

AI and the Future of Work

AI is accelerating job displacement. Online learning and global access to lectures are transforming education. Brick-and-mortar institutions are struggling to stay relevant. Stable jobs will become rarer, and governments may be unable to sustain social grants.

Institutional Capture and Lost Purpose

Many law graduates aspire to become senators. Yet during COVID, it became clear that many served corporate interests over public health. What, then, was the purpose of their legal training?

A New Vision for Education and Equity

Charlie Kirk’s legacy reminds us that success is not about conformity. He became a symbol of hope for millions who couldn’t access university. His death was a tragic silencing of dissent.

We must rethink education. Instead of elite institutions, we need skills training centers, technical colleges, and support for small businesses. This is how we build a strong middle class and a just redistribution of wealth.

Toward a More Equitable Society

We must challenge the unchecked power of corporations, pharmaceutical monopolies, and media empires. A fairer society would reduce unemployment, lower crime, and empower citizens to hold governments accountable.

Let Charlie Kirk’s life remind us: intelligence is not institutional. It is personal, purposeful, and often inconvenient to the status quo.

—

Dr. E.V. Rapiti

Cape Town

September 14, 2025

Family physician with advocate for an ethical society