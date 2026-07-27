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Andrew_D
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Choose your Doctor wisely!!!

One of my memorable doctors was a doctor who was a survivor of the Nazi concentration camps. She seemed to have little sympathy for her patients, probably due to her life experience. I went to her for significant pain on my left side. After a cursory examination, she pronounced it shingles even though I didn’t have the telltale rash. She insisted that rash would soon appear. After nearly two weeks of not working at her direction, I decided to seek a second opinion.

The second opinion came from Dr. Canavan. The good doctor didn’t zero in on my side, instead he started asking lifestyle questions. When I told him that my job involved driving a lot, he asked me if I drove with the kick vent open, I replied yes, all the time. He said “close it.” I did and the pain was gone within a week! It was a cold winter and the cold air rushing past my left side caused that pain.

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