The Price of Healing vs. The Cost of Caring

By Dr E.V. Rapiti, MBBS, FCFP, DCH, DMH, Naep (asthma)dip, MBA, July 27 2026

In the modern landscape of healthcare, we routinely witness a dangerous conflation: the belief that pouring money into medical infrastructure is synonymous with caring for the sick. We build towering, state-of-the-art medical centres, install multi-million-rand diagnostic machines, and prescribe cutting-edge pharmaceuticals. Yet, walk into any hospital corridor or outpatient clinic, and you will find an epidemic of loneliness and fear. We are funding the industry of medicine, but we are starving the art of healing.

Throwing money at healthcare challenges means nothing if the system functions without a soul. A patient is not an engine to be mechanically repaired; a patient is a troubled soul experiencing vulnerability, pain, and uncertainty. When a person steps into a consulting room, they are rarely just looking for a chemical compound. They are looking for reassurance. They are looking to be heard.

True compassion cannot be purchased, budgeted for, or itemised on an insurance invoice. It costs absolutely nothing to offer a kind word, to pull up a chair and sit eye-level with a frightened patient, or to hold a hand when a diagnosis is grim. Yet, to a troubled soul, that moment of genuine human connection is worth more than all the money in the world. It provides the emotional scaffolding required to face physical suffering

When we look back at the finest traditions of medicine, the doctor’s most potent tool was never found in a black medical bag or a laboratory. It was their presence. Empathy alters the physiological state of a patient; it lowers stress hormones, instils confidence, and activates the body’s innate resilience.

The advent of telemedicine has reduced the art of good medicine to a few cursory questions and completed with a script for drugs that may work or cause serious side effects. It cannot replace good old-fashioned or traditional medicine that starts from observation, proper history taking, full examination, investigation, diagnosis and treatment with or without medication.

A good history often gives half the diagnosis. A good history is only possible if the practitioner is patient, caring and allows patients to express themselves. If doctors spent more time to interrogate and question, there would be less need to wastefully investigate. Interrogate, don’t investigate. Good doctors listen with empathy without writing or interrupting. They listen with concern and with interest. They are not forced to look at clocks like in managed care systems where time is money. Healthcare has become a numbers game.

Body language and facial expression are equally important. Furthermore, not every condition needs a drug. Patients are so fixed on information from social media that every little self-limiting symptom is treated as though they have a dreaded disease and are about to die. A good examination and a proper explanation and the reassurance that all’s well is worth more than a bag full of toxic medication.

A good question every doctor should ask their patients is, “What’s worrying you?” or “Are you afraid of anything?” Patients seldom share their innermost fears. They are too afraid that they may sound stupid. A reassuring and patient doctor treats every fear or question seriously. No question is a stupid question.

We should stop treating symptoms and start focusing on the cause. A listening and compassionate doctor does more for the healing process than a pack of prescription pills. We need to put an end to the modern cold and unempathic way treating patients and return to the old-fashioned way of caring for our patients, not just treating them.

If we truly want to reform medical practice, we must re-evaluate our metrics of success. A healthcare system wealthy in technology but bankrupt in empathy is a failure. We must return to the foundational truth that medicine heals the body, but it is compassion, caring, and a simple, kind word that ultimately heals the person.

Dr E.V. Rapiti

July 27, 2026

Cape Town

Bio

Dr Rapiti, MBBS, FCFP, DCH, DMH, Naep (asthma)dip, MBA,

Dr Rapiti is a family physician with a great passion for the old-fashioned way of treating his patients with compassion and care