The Pain That Lingers: A Lesson from Milnerton

Subtitle: Why public remorse—not silence—is the first step toward healing and accountability

By Dr. Ellapen V. Rapiti

October 25, 2025

The recent incident at Milnerton High School, where a junior learner was assaulted by older students, has rightly sparked public outrage. As a physician and advocate for ethical conduct, I feel compelled to reflect on the deeper implications of such violence—especially when it occurs among our youth.

Physical pain, we learn through experience, often heals with time. But the emotional and moral consequences of violent actions—particularly when they are made public—can haunt a person for life. The shame of having inflicted harm, the loss of respect from peers and community, and the internal reckoning that follows are burdens not easily cast off.

Yet, there is a path forward. It begins with accountability. Not the kind that is imposed from the outside, but the kind that comes from within. A genuine, public expression of remorse is not just a balm for the victim—it is a necessary step for the perpetrator to begin healing and transformation. It also sends a clear message to others: violence is not a rite of passage, nor a show of strength. It is a failure of character.

Let this incident serve as a turning point. Let it remind us that schools must be sanctuaries of safety and respect. And let those who have erred take the courageous step of owning their actions—not to escape consequences, but to grow beyond them.

In a society increasingly plagued by aggression, we must teach our youth that dignity lies not in domination but in restraint and respect for our fellow human beings. That is the lesson we must all carry forward. Our characters must not be defined by brute strength but by compassion and moral fortitude.

Dr E V Rapiti

Cape Town

October 25, 2025