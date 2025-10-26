The Pain-Spasm Cycle: Rethinking Recovery in Hamstring and other musculoskeletal Injuries Through an unorthodox Gentle Intervention

By Dr. Ellapen V. Rapiti, Cape Town, October 26, 2025

About the author

Dr Rapiti is a family physician with interests in child, mental health and addiction management. He is a strong advocate for a holistic lifestyle approach to healthcare. In this article he challenges the conventional way of treating musculoskeletal injuries and offers a simple, effective but unorthodox method of treating these injuries.

He has over 42 years of experience working in the densely populated suburb of Mitchells Plain, Cape Town.

Introduction

In my decades of clinical practice—and through personal experience with distal hamstring tendinopathy—I’ve come to question the prevailing wisdom surrounding tendon rehabilitation. Conventional approaches often emphasize aggressive techniques: vibration therapy, deep cross-fiber massage, and forceful mobilization. Yet these methods, while popular, may do more harm than good. What emerged from my own recovery was a gentler, neurovascular-conscious approach that yielded faster, more sustainable results—and deserves serious consideration in both general and sports medicine circles as well as amongst physiotherapists and massage therapists.

The Traditional Approach: A Double-Edged Sword

Standard protocols often rely on mechanical stimulation to “break down adhesions” or “stimulate healing.” But I found that harsh vibration and deep massage frequently triggered intense pain. This pain led to protective muscle spasms—particularly in the already vulnerable hamstring and adjacent musculature. These spasms, in turn, caused micro-tears and prolonged recovery.

The Pain–Spasm–Microcirculation Trap

Pain is not a passive signal—it’s a call to action. In response, the body activates a protective spasm, tightening surrounding muscles and compressing microcirculation. This constriction impairs the delivery of oxygen and nutrients to the healing tendon and irritates the tiny nerves embedded in the tissue. The result is a self-perpetuating loop:

Pain → Spasm → Microtrauma → Impaired Healing → More Pain.

A Gentle, Soothing Alternative

Through careful observation and experimentation, I developed a protocol that interrupts this cycle:

- 🖐️ Gentle stroking over the painful tendon to calm superficial nerve endings.

- 🤲 Light pressure on adjacent, less tender muscles to promote relaxation and reduce guarding.

- 🌡️ Heat therapy to enhance microcirculation and reduce nociceptive input.

- 🧠 Neurovascular respect: Avoiding overstimulation to prevent triggering protective responses.

Rest: Healing can take between 4 weeks to 12 weeks and even 24 weeks depending on the severity. Rest is crucial to achieve full and complete recovery. Return to sports like running our football has to be gradual because the healing tissue is still in an extremely delicate stage of healing.

Analgesics must be used cautiously

Due to the long duration for healing, long term usage of analgesics, especially addicting codeine medications must be avoided. Codeine medications, used on a long term basis can cause severe withdrawal effects. The major withdrawal effects are rebound spasms, which causes more pain. This compels patients to remain dependent on codeine painkillers. The dependency can and often leads to opiate addiction long after the injury is settled.

Minor and even moderate pain should be treated with heat, gentle massages and plenty of rest.

Antiinflammatory -limited role

Anti-inflammatory drugs like NSAIDS should be avoided for prolonged periods because of their side effects on gastrointestinal tract, the kidneys and in the elderly as well as patients with hypertension and asthma. They have not been found to enhance the healing process as well as the non drug interventions oif heat, gentle massages and rest

Prolonged pain -a major cause of depression and frustration

Prolonged sports and other injuries often cause a great deal of frustration and depression. For professional and even ardent sportspeople, abstaining from their sporting activities is a cause for great worry and depression. Their greatest fear is that they may not be able to return to their favourite sport or lose their income.

The depression can be suicidal. These people need lots of counselling. The pain coupled with a lack of adequate sleep intereferes with quick healing.

They don't need antidepressants, benzodiapines and sedatives because of the huge risks of addiction to these drugs.

They need regular counselling. They need to find alternative ways to occupy their time to allow for healing to occur unimpeded.

Stress, depression, frustration, worry and insomnia are major barriers to healing. They are rarely addressed, even though they play such a vital role to the healing process.

I have treated several talented high achieving marathon runners and soccerites in my practice with a variety of muscle and ligament injuries. They are all eager to get back to their sports as fast as they can. I make it a point to stress to them that getting back too early will only do more harm and end their careers prematurely.

Fortunately, many take this advice rather reluctantly but they understand the importance of resting for proper healing to take place.

This approach is not only effective—it’s humane. It respects the body’s healing rhythms, especially in older patients or those with chronic injuries.

Why This Matters in Sports Medicine

Athletes are often subjected to harsh treatments under the assumption that they are “tough” and can endure more pain. But severe pain can bring even the strongest individuals to their knees. We must remember: toughness does not negate the need for compassion. Sportsmen and women deserve the same gentle, respectful care as any other patient—especially when facing severe injuries. My approach offers a pathway to healing that honors both their resilience and their humanity.

A Call to Clinicians and Researchers

To date, I’ve found little mention of this neurovascular-conscious method in mainstream literature. Yet its simplicity, safety, and effectiveness make it a compelling alternative. In an era where ethical, patient-centered care is paramount, we must ask: are we helping tendons heal—or are we inadvertently prolonging their suffering?

I invite my colleagues—especially those in sports medicine—to explore this paradigm. Let us document, refine, and share these gentle protocols. Let us challenge the assumption that more force equals more healing. And let us remember that sometimes, the softest touch yields the strongest recovery.

Dr E V Rapiti

Cape Town,

October 26, 2025

Conflict off interests: nil

