The Opera Singer

Review by Dr E.V. Rapiti, Cape Town

January 31, 2026

The old stalwart and legendary actress Fiona Ramsay, together with Owen Rees‑Davis, delivered a stellar performance in the play The Opera Singer, currently showing at the Baxter Theatre until February 7, 2026.

The duo is an absolute tour de force, displaying outstanding dramatic skill honed over many decades. Fiona, playing the role of a famous opera singer, is interviewed by Owen Rees‑Davis, who portrays a rookie journalist receiving the biggest break of his career.

The play delves deeply into the life of a celebrated opera singer—her struggles, challenges, and the relentless demands placed on her from a young age. It highlights the expectations of employers who insist on excellence, even in times of illness or grief. These artists, who draw the crowds, become so indispensable to their adoring audiences that they feel compelled to perform, often at the expense of their own emotional and physical needs.

Owen Rees‑Davis gives an exceptional performance as the inexperienced journalist, commissioned to interview a major celebrity after spending most of his career writing obituaries. He is visibly daunted by the task of interviewing the petulant, confident, and at times belittling opera singer. In the final days of her life, the diva wants to tell her story, yet remains sceptical of journalists, whom she believes are notorious for distorting the truth simply to sell their magazines.

The show runs for 90 minutes without a single dull moment and deservedly received a standing ovation.

The audience was made up mainly of elderly patrons. I couldn’t help wondering whether Cape Town is losing its younger audiences to frivolous, non‑cerebral comedy shows—an unsettling thought for the future of serious theatre.

Anyone who loves theatre should not miss this outstanding production. It is an absolute gem, performed by two remarkable actors: the brilliant Fiona Ramsay and the highly talented Owen Rees‑Davis.

Dr E.V. Rapiti

Kenwyn

Cape Town

January 31, 2026