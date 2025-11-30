Dr’s Rapiti's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
1d

Sounds a lot like my experience in recovery and reintegration into society. There is life after substance abuse and mine has been a very good one!

There’s a saying in recovery that “In order to keep it, you have to give it away.” Helping others has vastly enriched my own life.

Have a great and blessed day!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr Ev RAPITI
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture