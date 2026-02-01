The Loneliness Paradox of the Deeply Religious

Dr E. V. Rapiti

January 30, 2026

www.drrapiti.com

Loneliness has quietly become one of the most devastating epidemics of our time. It erodes mental health, weakens the immune system, and fuels depression at levels we have never witnessed before. Yet, in the midst of this crisis, a strange and painful irony has emerged: many who profess deep religious devotion choose to live in ways that are unneighbourly, withdrawn, and emotionally inaccessible.

This is not a criticism of faith itself. Faith, at its best, is a powerful force for connection, compassion, and community. Every major religion teaches kindness, hospitality, and the duty to uplift one’s neighbour. But somewhere along the way, a growing number of believers have embraced a version of spirituality that is intensely private, suspicious of others, and emotionally closed off.

The result is a contradiction that cannot be ignored. How can one claim closeness to God while remaining distant from people? How can one preach love yet avoid the very relationships through which love is meant to be expressed?

Modern society has made isolation easy. High walls, locked gates, digital distractions, and the fear-driven narratives of our age have encouraged people to retreat into small, self-contained worlds. But when this retreat is justified in the name of religion, it becomes even more damaging. It creates a moral shield that protects unhealthy behaviour and prevents honest self-reflection.

Loneliness does not only harm the lonely. It weakens families, fragments communities, and erodes the social fabric that holds society together. When people stop greeting their neighbours, stop checking in on the elderly, stop offering a hand to those in distress, we lose something essential to our humanity.

True spirituality is not measured by rituals, scripture recitation, or outward displays of piety. It is measured by how we treat the people around us. A warm greeting, a shared meal, a listening ear, a simple act of kindness—these are the real expressions of faith. These are the moments where the divine meets the human.

Some of my greatest moments is when I go for my early morning walks and total strangers greet me with a smile as we pass each other.

While on holiday in Phuket, something that I admired most about the Thai people was that they would always greet you with a smile as they pass you by. It seems to be one of their wonderful customs.

I deliberately chose to live in a middle class neighborhood some thirty years ago. It was a friendly neighbourhood. As the years went by and new people moved in, people tended to stay aloof from one another.

I guess this is the trend all over the world. We tend to lead isolated and independent lives as we climb up the social ladder.

That feeling of comfort and security that comes with living in close knit communities seems to be a thing of the past.

This is unfortunate. Families these days are split far apart when children move to other cities, provinces and countries to find employment. The closest to one another in these situations are your neighbours.

We do not have to be connected through blood to care for one another, we merely need to share the same common values.

Living aloof seems to be a cold English tradition with the stuff upper lip attitude.

No wonder so many elderly, who live alone in England are discovered a few weeks after they die in their homes.

The poor communities, despite having very little, show more empathy for one another than people in upper income areas.

If we want to heal the epidemic of loneliness, we must begin by reclaiming the neighbourliness that once defined our communities. We must challenge the idea that holiness requires isolation. And we must remind ourselves that no prayer, no ritual, and no doctrine can replace the healing power of human connection.

A society that prays together but lives apart is a society in decline. A society that prays together and cares together is one that can still be saved.

I remember with great fondness growing up as a child. We were in and out of our neighbours homes. We knew each other by name. Every older person was uncle and aunty.

The self-made isolation of modern society is an illness that needs to change.

We have become more connected to our gadgets than to our fellow beings.

DR E V Rapiti

Cape Town

February 1st, 2026