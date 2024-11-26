Courts waste resources on frivolous cases

The high courts and the trashy tabloid media in South Africa have been making a 6-year long fuss about Mr Makate's, a cellphone company employee, claim against his company Vodacom on his "please call me" bland creation.

He refused a whopping settlement of R49 million or $25 million for his idea, which he refused.

He, apparently, merely suggested the idea to his company to create an option to allow people who do not have airtime to send a “please call me message” to someone who they wish to contact. The concept was created by the company's software developers and not by him.

The idea doesn't warrant so much attention

The idea doesn't look like a great suggestion by any stretch of the imagination and sounds mind boggling that the cell phone company could have made a lot of money through this outdated option, ever since people all over the world started using cheap data to send instant messages and to make calls via their social media apps. This latter development has made sms messaging and expensive airtime calls absolutely obsolete.

This case has been dragging on for six long years and the media seems to be reporting on it as if it is the only important thing that's happening in our trouble-filled, war-torn world, where countries have become bankrupt after four years of failed COVID policies and lockdowns.

Courts and media care less about serious issues

What I find so shocking is that same courts and media couldn't care a dime about millions of people, who lost their lives prematurely or became permanently disabled after they were forced to take the poorly tested so-called “safe and effective” jab by their employers and were consequently heartlessly dismissed from their jobs, like used condoms, by their employers.

These poor jobless victims of the jabs were forced to live on the streets, beg to survive and pay out of pocket to seek medical care for their vaccine injuries. Their sad plight was totally ignored by the media and justice system as if nothing had happened.

Doctors became indifferent to the suffering vaccine injured

Doctors callously dismissed debilitating and crippling adverse effects as rare or incidental but offered no help to these hapless and desperate patients. Not even government authorities bothered. Any jab victim who dared to complain was immediately classified as unpatriotic and deplatformed by the ugly social media platforms for spreading misinformation.

Courts and media fail society by ignoring the important issues in life

These two important institutions, who should be serving as the watch dogs of society for justice, hypocritically see nothing wrong about a claim of R49 million ($25 billion ) for a simple and outdated concept but have not uttered a word of protest or alarm about the paltry award of R250k for people, if they ever win their case, for being incapacitated or lose their lives after taking the jab or that millions have and are being denied the opportunity to have their cases heard in a court of law to claim for their lifelong pain and suffering.

Media ignores suffering of the vaccine injured

The media has been displaying a stoney , shameful silence about the pain suffering of billions of people throughout the world when they were denied access to excellent effective treatments and were denied any compensation or given a hearing for their irreparable lifelong injuries. It was only the honest journalists from the alternative media that gave victims of the jab a platform to voice their frustrations.

Canada has lost it moral compass

The best that Canada under the obnoxious Trudeau could offer victims of the toxic jab injuries was a shameful and disgraceful Medically Assisted Induced Death , MAIDS, which incidentally is the sixth leading cause of death in Canada. So much for human dignity and caring. Only an utterly deranged and stone cold human being or healthcare provider would resort to ending the life of someone in severe agony instead of offering them a modicum of relief.

If this is the level to which Canadian health services have stooped, whatever happened to the humane art of palliative care, where people were cared for with compassion and dignity in their dying years.

UK's “Do not resuscitate” policy, a disgrace

A similar approach was adopted in the UK during COVID, when doctors were advised to follow the shameful policy by the UK's health advisor, Dr Sharma, on COVID policy that patients as young as sixty years with oxygen levels of 60% were not to be resuscitated, with the command DNR (DO NOT RESUSCITATE) on their bedside. These patients were left to painfully choke to death through asphyxia because they were not given supplemental oxygen or treatment for their pneumonia. Instead, they were given morphine and midazolam, a perfect cocktail to hastily put an end to the very ill.

Africa, Asia and South America, lead the way during COVID with limited resources

People in Africa, Asia and South America, in contrast to people in the these two so-called advanced countries, with oxygen levels as low as 35% were saved using simple protocols and home oxygen. I have personally, like so many frontline doctors around the world, had the pleasure of saving a number of elderly people older than 70 years with oxygen levels below 40% at home in spite of their numerous chronic illnesses with proper intervention and home oxygen. All of my patients survived two years later without complications and without a trace of their deadly infection other than the unpleasant memory of their near-death experiences.

COVID policies lacked uniformity or charity amongst the experts, who guessed their advice.

When one looks at the disparate manner in which patients with mild, moderate and severe COVID were treated in the different parts of the world, it is clear that the medical profession, regularity authorities and COVID policy czars especially in the advanced countries of the world as well as the WHO have failed their citizens by their inexcusable and unscientific refusal to acknowledge that there were good, safe and effective treatments for COVID.

The explanation for rejecting repurposed safe meds for COVID by the WHO and other regulatory authorities lacked any substance

The often used despicable reason by the WHO and regulatory authorities around the world for refusing to accept repurposed drugs to treat COVID was that they did not know about the safety of widely used drugs like ivermectin and hydroxy chloroquine, which is an absolute lie because both these drugs have excellent safety profiles.

These authorities also lied that there weren't any proper trials or studies to prove the efficacy of Ivermectin to prevent and treat COVID.

There were over 50 RCTs, and one major retrospective study involving 250,000 residents in the town of Itaja, in Brazil on the safety and efficacy of Ivermectin to prevent and treat COVID successfully but the authorities like the WHO were just not interested, even though people were were dying in huge numbers at the time. In a just world, ignoring such important information would have been treated as a treasonable crime.

Too much emphasis and importance placed on RCTs

During COVID too much of importance was placed on RCTs to establish whether ivermectin was effective to treat COVID. RCTs are costly and take a lot of time and in a pandemic financial resources and time are limited. One has to work fast; besides, RCTs are difficult on a rapidly spreading disease like COVID with a strain that mutated very rapidly.

Due to the fact that immunity from SARS 1, around 2012 was shown in one study to be effective against SARS-CoV-2, it would have been difficult to determine what role it played as a confounding factor, not just for ivermectin but for vaccines as well.

Demanding RCTs during a dangerous pandemic unethical

During a pandemic in which the pathogen is highly virulent it is highly immoral and unethical to insist on RCTs especially with well established repurposed drugs with excellent safety profiles.

Clinical observations of outcomes should have sufficed as evidence for the safety and efficacy of Ivermectin

As a clinician the efficacy and safety of a drug or protocol was determined by the results of the treatment. If patients presented half dead or moribund with oxygen levels of 50% and returned a week later feeling well with oxygen levels in the 90s on treatment, then that was proof that the treatment worked. The authorities unashamedly referred to these successes as anecdotal. Anecdotal is one patient recovering but anhilating COVID in the state of Uttar Pradesh with a population of 250 million people with ivermectin and vit D prophylaxis can only be referred to as anecdotal by the totally blind or inebriated.

Regulatory authorities have no right to prescribe to doctors on how to treat their patients

It is a well known fact that regulatory authorities have no right to prescribe to doctors on how to treat their patients. Scientists and doctors who work in labs or sit on boards generally do not see patients so they are not in the same position as frontline doctors and clinicians to observe a patient's response to a particular treatment.

Repurposed drugs do not require anyone's permission to be used

New purposes for established drugs are usually discovered by frontline doctors and not by regulatory authorities. Finding other purposes for established drugs is cheaper, quicker and safer than finding new drugs for a condition. Examples drugs being repurposed are HCQ, ivermectin, Viagra, aspirin and beta blockers, to name a few .

The FDA was forced to admit in court that they had no right to prescribe to doctors on how to treat patients but they tacitly did when they referred to ivermectin as horse medicine.

Several regulatory authorities throughout the world violated the doctor's inherent right to treat their patients in the best way that they could to save lives by threatening to have their registrations cancelled.

This interference by regulatory authorities like the FDA and TGA of Australia caused many people to lose their lives because they were denied access to safe drugs like ivermectin and HCQ.

In a just world, hopefully the people working for these organisations will be held accountable for crimes against humanity.

Evidence of the effectiveness of jab yet to be proved

All the COVID policy experts, scientific advisors and regulatory authorities like the FDA, CDC and NIH, who declared that the jabs were safe and effective and that they saved millions of lives have yet to provide the evidence for their claims because none of them have done any research or studies on these jabs. All of them relied on the information given to them by the vaccine manufacturers because they were the only ones, who did the research on the jabs and were obliged by law to share the information with the world.

FDA and Pfizer s shocking bid to delay release of Pfizer data for 75 years

The vaccine manufacturers like like Pfizer, with the support of the FDA, vehemently fought against the release of their three months of data after the vaccine rollout when they were challenged in court to do so under the freedom of information bill.

Pfizer along with the dubious FDA wanted to ludicrously withhold the information for 75 years, presumably hoping the world would overlook the severe vaccine adverse effects and avoid serious punishment for being derelict in the duty.

It is evident that the FDA was in possession of the Pfizer data, which revealed that the jabs were associated with over 900 types of side effects and 1200 deaths.

These findings were red signals that the FDA chose to hide when they appealed to the judge to prevent the release of this data for 75 years . They should be punished for brushing this important information under the carpet.

Flip flop Fauci, confused

The so-called expert health advisors and self acclaimed experts on COVID management and on vaccine safety and efficacy, like Dr Fauci in the US, were unsure whether one should wear masks, whether one should wear two or four masks, whether two jabs, four jabs or six monthly jabs were the ideal.

Experts were highly ambiguous and relied on speculation

COVID policies by these “experts” were riddled with ambiguity and anyone who questioned them were labelled as conspiracy theorists, accused of spreading misinformation, threatened by medical.

White house health and experts were not sure if vaccines would work.

Dr Debra Birx, assistant White house health advisor to Dr Fauci on COVID policy admitted to the US senate that they didn't know if the jab would protect one from getting Covid or prevent its spread, yet President Joe Biden, with no knowledge of the science repeatedly assured the American sceptical American public that the jabs were safe and effective and two jabs would end the pandemic. None of this happened.

Japan used Ivermectin successfully

The Japanese citizens were offered seven jabs but that did not help to curb the spread. During the delta strain, Japan was forced to use ivermectin to stem the tide of deaths from COVID, which they did successfully but the WHO and the mainstream media chose to remain totally silent about Japan's successful use of Ivermectin.

Bill Gates, has a lot to say about healthcare with no medical background

Bill Gates, a person with no medical knowledge and a huge Investor in mRNA vaccines, and self-created expert on a variety life issues, was the only one to admit very disappointingly that mother nature through the mild omicron strain ended the pandemic and not the jabs. He also admitted that his team of experts were unaware that the jabs were not effective against COVID.

He lost no time to sell all his vaccine shares with a huge profit, whilst millions were left to deal with the adverse events of the poorly tested jab all on their own.

Why RFK is the ideal person to head HHS

Robert Kennedy Junior, a well established labour lawyer worked tirelessly to investigate the treatments for COVID and the vaccines. He even wrote the best seller, “the real Anthony Fauci” in which he exposes Dr Fauci being heavily conflicted about the use of vaccines. Dr Fauci has not once attempted to defend himself. Dr Fauci settled out of court according to RFK, admitting that he had no proof that the vaccines that he recommended were really effective.

Ordinary people welcome RFK's appointment

RFK's appointment as the US's HHS by Trump has been welcomed by millions of people all over the world because they see him as the single outspoken advocate challenging the safety of many vaccines.

His appointment, however, has been greeted with strong objections from the major medical institutions and so-called experts on COVID. Their main objection is that he is not a doctor. Well, to these nay-sayers, the US has had 45 years of Anthony Fauci and the standard of health is conspicuously poor in spite of the huge amount of money spent on health in the US. Dr Ashish Jah, who was former white house health advisor on COVID was RFK's biggest critics. Dr Jah’s comments should not be taken seriously because he knows little about COVID or vaccines.

The US needs a critical astute thinker to end corruption in the healthcare and food industries.

The US needs a critical thinker with an investigative mind to expose the rampant corruption that has predominated healthcare and food industry in America for the past fifty years. Such a person doesn't have to be medically trained because all complaints against doctors for malpractice are adjudicated by judges. Judges don't have medical training but they have the training and ability to listen to the arguments and arrive at a decision.

With RFK being the secretary of the HHS it doesn't mean that he will not have a group highly trained medical provisionals to advise him on the correct policy for the citizens of the US. Hopefully his advisors would be working in the best interest of the nation and not pander to the pressures of big businesses.

Past secretaries of the US HHS failed the US

Most of the US’s past and current highly qualified state advisors on health and food unfortunately have been heavily conflicted. Many have been sponsored by big pharma and the food industry, which compromised their decisions on proper health policies against the interests of the US citizens, which explains the high incidence of obesity, diabetes and other lifestyle disease across the board including amongst young adults and teenagers.

Many US politicians conflicted

Unfortunately many US senators have been easily purchased by the big corporates so several attempts requesting the US senate to set up the much needed research to conduct proper studies on the safety and efficacy of childhood vaccines and the unexplained phenomenal rise of autism in children from 1 in 10,000 in the 80s to 1 in 30 currently has been shot down by the US house of representatives.

With RFK in charge of the HHS the numerous maladies in the US health and food industries would, hopefully, be appropriately addressed to the benefit of US citizens. He will address serious issues that were glossed over by the highly FDA, CDC and NIH as well as the medical institutions that were all in some way or the other in the pockets of big pharma and the food corporations through huge sponsorships.

If the FDA, CDC and NIH are purged off their corrupt practices and corrupt scientists then the regulatory authorities in the rest of the world that slavishly follow the advice of these organisations will be forced to put their houses in order and cease to rely on the sponsorship of the corrupt big pharma. These organisations should operate independently from any influence from corporate businesses.

It should not come as a surprise that billions of people all over the world have lost all faith and trust in the, health profession, mainstream media and the courts for honest advice and justice.

All these institutions must be radically changed if they wish to regain the trust of the highly disappointed public. RFK might just be the person to make America healthy again and help the medical profession regain the respect of the public that it has lost during COVID . Doctors must learn to be doctors and not side kicks of big pharma.

Dr E V Rapiti

Cape Town November 26, 2024

Dr Rapiti is family physician practicing in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town for over 43 years. He has been at the forefront treating COVID patients with the least amount of resources but achieved a 99.95% success rate.