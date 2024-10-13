Brilliant compassionate Dr Jackie Stone died for the truth

Dr E V Rapiti, Cape Town, Sunday 13, October, 2024

It was a warm and pleasant morning in Harare,

the capital of Zimbabwe,

Four burly policemen came to arrest the innocent Dr Jackie Stone,

for committing the forbidden crime of using

the cheapest, safest and most effective

combination of drugs,

which saved thousands of Zimbabwean citizens during COVID,

Through her sharp and clinical mind,

and her daunting, fearless passion,

Jackie thrust herself into her work

to achieve her mission to save every

life that passed her way,

And to Jackie's credit, only two people passed away.

She worked tirelessly and endlessly,

From the early hours of the morning

into the never ending hours of the night;

She worked without food and with hardly any rest,

because Jackie was no ordinary doctor,

she was a doctor on a mission to save every life; her patients wellbeing came far before her physical and mental needs.

In a Mother Teresa like fashion,

she approached her work methodically

and diligently to save everyone she treated.

Her methods and plans paid off handsomely;

Zimbabwe had the lowest death rate during COVID through her meticulous work.

Her success against COVID became known all over the world,

Jackie's methods outstripped those used in

sophisticated countries, where COVID was killing off thousands of citizens, like an unstoppable machine gun,

which facilely broke through the

feeble barriers of the useless ventilators and ineffective poisonous, costly big pharma

drugs like remdesivir and paxlovid,

Millions, who listened to her speak,

Made her angry adversaries freak;

But her doting followers,

unhesitatingly took her advice,

That came at a minimal price,

and gratefully saved their lives,

With sighs, jives and merry high fives.

Eventually, Jackie became a household name

but humble Jackie, like a true professional,

made it clear that she neither worked for gain nor for fame,

COVID, for her just became another game.

So, when she was dragged to court,

she must have found it grossly amusing,

at the state's false accusing;.

She was being tried for saving millions of lives,

White her weaker colleagues hid in their cosy hives.

Unfortunately, the captured judge,

Who seemed to have carried a grudge,

sang a different song,

like a programmed robot, he unflinchingly turned a right into an obnoxious wrong.

She, like all of us, was living in a corrupt world,

where to do Fauci-like;harm, became the norm,

and to save lives of the sick; caused an ugly storm.

For poor adorable Jackie,

Who refused to be anyone's lackey,

it was no longer a joke;

With the magistrate's poisonous single stroke

She was expelled from all her medical folk.

Her nightmare had just begun,

and she was left out to roast in the hot

Harare sun.

From being a busy doctor saving lives

and teaching fellow doctors to do the same,

She was put to pitiful shame,

She was treated like a low down villain,

Even though she had never been an ugly felon.

She appeared 27 times in court,

but their wrong decision, her testimony could not abort.

Her cogent defence, with salted tears,

fell on the wax-filled deaf ears,

of people, who shamelessly read,

without feeling any dread,

the lies from big pharma's disinformation sheet;

refusing to acknowledge Jackie's outstanding feat,

Because COVID, they didn't know how to treat,

Even though they sat on the medical board's highest seat.

For solemn Jackie, the final straw

was when she was shown the door,

by the captured medical board,

which, like a typical captured fraud,

pronounced her for her sins guilty,

with an explanation that was insultingly faulty.

She saved thousands of lives,

which the board treated like dispensable bee-hives;

But the board still declared this brilliant doctor totally incompetent,

Even though, the ruling was preposterously inconsistent;

They ruthlessly stripped her of her licence,

because they were completely void of a modicum of a conscience.

It was a truly sad day for Zimbabwe's COVID hero to have been judged so unfairly,

Because her great success, proved her innocence, convincingly squarely.

We were living in a troubled time,

When to do good was a treasonous crime.

The world was shocked by the verdict,

Which was fake and easy to predict;

The voices of citizens of the world,

were curtailed, twisted and curled,

by the tyrants of the world,

whose monstrous power unfurled,

after the verdict was brutally hurled.

From the moment she felt that there was no

hope,

Poor Jackie, like any mortal, could not cope.

There was no chance of reversing the ugly tide,

So, to the verdict, she had no choice but to abide,

Jackie lost all her will to live,

she lost her purpose to live,

night after night the mental torture she had to relive,

It took her down, down down

And her decisions were becoming unsound.

How does an active person,

full of energy, with a brilliant mind,

lives in a world so unkind,

A world that made it a crime to do no harm,

In line with the dictates of big pharm.

Her life suddenly became empty and

void of any meaning or purpose,

Living each empty day was a curse.

She must have been in a great deal of pain

when she discovered that she reached

the cul-de-sac in her life,

Living a life ridden with strife.

She made the painful decision,

with a clear mind and perfect precision,

to say goodbye to a world gone that went wrong.

Without raising an alarm or singing a song,

Without relish, she ended her mental anguish,

that she endured for so long,

With a potion so strong,

That she made sure from this wretched world,

she would be surely gone.

She could have left Zimbabwe and moved on

to seek greater pastures,

but she chose to stay;

how does one say goodbye to the roots

of your country,

and a country you call home;

Then again, how do you go on living

like a villain in a country you were once hailed as a hero

and to be suddenly cast out to die like an empty broken zero.

She must have wept many nights of tears of sadness and fears,

and of anger for being stripped so easily

of her livelihood and dignity,

By members who displayed their indelible insanity .

On that fateful night when she took the

decision to end her pain by ending her life

we have no clue what her final thoughts were.

We can only imagine the bitterness that rankled in her mind,

because all her evidence for her innocence

was so well defined and refined,

but it was useless to the captured board,

who stood ready with their fatal sword.

She ended up living a very painful and lonely life.

How sad that none of her surviving

COVID patients pitched up in court to support her after all the sacrifices she made for them..

Hardly any of them even attended her

memorial,.

Can people's memories be so short,

that they lack the integrity to show their gratitude to a selfless hero that saved their lives, I, lamentably, ask.

One can only hope that the Zimbabweans will come to their senses

and prosecute the board members,

who destroyed their hero's life,

They will ensure that her license is reinstated

posthumously,

That her dignity is returned to her,

and that she is honoured with a statue as Zimbabwe's Mother Theresa

for her monumental work during COVID..

We salute you Jackie for being a great doctor, full of life and compassion for your fellow human beings.

The legacy you left behind will be fondly remembered by all those who you knew you and the millions who will certainly get to know you for centuries to come.

Dr E V Rapiti

Cape Town

Sunday, October 13, 2024.

Dr Rapiti is a family physician working for over four decades in the densely populated suburb of Mitchells Plain, Cape Town. He treated over 3000 COVID patients with a success rate of 99.97%

He served on several platforms with Dr Jackie Stone where they shared their experiences treating COVID with the public and their colleagues.

Dr Rapiti felt compelled to write this poem to honour Jackie for her great medical contribution, during COVID, to society and to set the record straight that she was falsely accused of wrong doing and that she died a hero in the eyes of the world.