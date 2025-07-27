The Joy of Remaining Happily Married

Dr E.V. Rapiti – Cape Town, July 27, 2025

"Unhappy couples are constantly at war with each other—all the peace and laughter they once had, all vanished into thin air. Happy couples, on the other hand, treasure each moment together and willingly fight each other's battles like a team. Victory over their joint struggles fertilizes their bond and love for each other'.

In my 42-plus years of practice, I have had the immense privilege of hearing the stories of people's intimate lives. It's been a mixed bag of joy and sadness.

I have counselled several couples whose relationships turned completely sour for a wide range of reasons. Some of the most common include:

Infidelity Financial strain Interference from the in-laws The arrival of a new baby and the challenges that come with it Alcohol and substance abuse Narcissistic behaviour by one partner One partner moving up the social ladder Mood swings, both premenstrual and menopausal Jealousy Mood disorders—depression and anxiety Over-controlling behaviour Pride Loss of a job Cultural, racial, and religious differences Sharing accommodation with hostile relatives Children with behavioural disorders manipulating one parent against the other Disagreement on how to raise a children Children with special needs Dwelling on a past that has no bearing on the present Second marriages and coping with stepchildren

This is just a brief list of contributing factors that often break up once-happy relationships.

Below are some examples from my practice to illustrate how some of these issues have fractured couples:

Cultural and Religious Differences

A couple from different religious backgrounds split when the husband's parents opposed the marriage because the wife refused to convert to the husband's religion. The husband, it appears, was controlled by his mother. The couple had just purchased a home jointly and were both happy. One day, in a fit of unbridled anger, the husband smashed everything in the house and moved in with his mother. The wife had to abandon their home and move in with her parents.

Moving Up the Social Ladder

A young gentleman saw me, devastated that his wife was having an affair with a work colleague. He had supported her financially through her studies. Once she qualified, she felt he was no longer good enough. They eventually split.

Alcohol and Substance Abuse

A woman nearing her seventies proudly told me—with visible relief—that she was finally divorcing her husband after 40 years of marriage. She had endured his alcoholic behaviour long enough and waited until her children were settled before making the move.

When Parents Don’t Let Go of Their Married Children

The wife in a young professional couple felt obliged to continue supporting her parents and siblings after marriage. Her husband was left to carry the financial burden of raising their newborn babies. The constant stress led to quarrels that affected their work and the wellbeing of their children. Eventually, they found a common solution and salvaged their marriage.

Moods, fears and Insecurities

A gentleman in his early seventies was brought in a wheelchair for his uncontrolled diabetes. On his second visit, he confided that he wished to be placed in a home—somewhere people would understand him. While he appreciated his wife's care, he couldn’t endure her constant admonitions when he failed to eat. He wept as he spoke. I suspected that the wife was worried that she was going to lose her husband through malnutrition. At my request, his son offered to speak to his mother about being gentler with his dad. The gentleman thanked me profusely for giving him a hearing. It was pointless for him to be cared for by total strangers in a home when he still has a family.

Cultural, Racial, and Second Relationship Problems

A businessman in his sixties saw me for depression. After losing his wife, he entered a relationship with a younger woman from a different cultural and linguistic background. Despite their emotional bond, pride, family interference, and deep cultural differences tore them apart. Neither was happy after the breakup.

Belittling a Partner

A female teacher in her late thirties came to me feeling severely depressed. Her husband—a physical instructor—was emotionally distant, often spending nights with car club friends and even disappearing for weekends without notice. She loved him and longed for his affection. When I spoke to him, he shared that she often humiliated him because she had more qualifications. Although he earned more than she did and claimed it didn’t bother him, there was evident strain. I didn’t see them long enough to know whether they resolved their issues.

I have, however, encountered couples who do so much for each other, proving that relationships need not be bitter—if mutual respect and emotional maturity prevail.

Happily Married for fifty years

Two days ago, I saw a gentleman suffering from severe arthritis. Despite a range of medications, his pain persisted. He declined injections. Yesterday, his 74- Year-old wife—married to him for 52 years—accompanied him and gently encouraged him to take the vaccine. Her support helped him agree to the treatment, and together we managed to inject all his painful joints. He smiled gratefully when he could put on his shirt without pain. When I asked how long they’d been married, she replied proudly, “52 years”—her smile radiant. Harry was the rock in her life.

I know many other elderly couples enjoying their twilight years in absolute bliss, which gives me enduring hope that most problems can be resolved in once-happy relationships.

That said, not everyone is suited for each other. Some couples have been happily remarried after letting go of their previous toxic relationships.

Sadly, many remain in unhappy relationships for economic reasons or for the sake of their children, slowly wilting under the weight of emotional misery.

Situations Most Challenging

Being married to an abusive addict or a narcissist who belittles and insults you are legitimate grounds for separation.

Conclusion

It’s nearly impossible to bring obstinate and stubborn partners to reconcile if they’re unwilling to compromise and refuse to see the bigger picture. Before heading straight to divorce courts or jumping into another relationship, seek the guidance of an objective, mature counsellor. If your faults remain uncorrected, you’re likely to repeat the cycle in future relationships and never find peace.

The true test of a relationship is measured when things become really tough, not when they are going great.

“Love is not love which alters when it alteration finds.” – Shakespeare

Dr E.V. Rapiti

Cape Town – July 27, 2025

Dr Rapiti is a family physician in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, with over 42 years of experience and a deep interest in couple counselling. His unique approach respects people’s customs and religious beliefs. Counsellors, he maintains, should be steadfastly unbiased. They must listen and not be condescendingly pejorative.



