THE ILLUSION OF PROTECTION

A Call to Ethical Awakening Dr. Ellapen Rapiti | Cape Town, South Africa | September 10, 2025

🔍 Millions walked in, believing they were protected. None returned. This is not history—it’s a warning. When institutions silence dissent and weaponize fear, tragedy follows. The slaughterhouse is not metaphorical. It is the endpoint of blind obedience.

📢 What passes for protection may be control. “Protection” without transparency is control. “Safety” without autonomy is submission. “Care” without ethics is coercion.

🧭 We must demand: ✔ Transparent public health policies ✔ Ethical, patient-centered care ✔ Education that teaches critical thinking—not compliance ✔ Respect for principled dissent and freedom of speech

Governments all over the world have ridden rough shod over their citizens with absolute impunity. This must end to regain our autonomy, and our rights for freedom of expression without fear of censorship.