The Illusion of Artificial Euphoria and the Power of Emotional Mastery

By Dr. E. V. Rapiti – August 9, 2025

A Reflection on Emotional Resilience in an Age of Artificial Highs

“Substance-induced elation and euphoria are artificial—they are pathological and temporary. Life is a mixture of ups and downs. We should always strive to remain content and calm by being in full control of our mind and emotions. Happiness are brief states that we experience, with occasional unexpected but welcome bursts of elation. These brief spells of happiness revitalise our ability to face life's challenges with fortified courage and resolve instead of succumbing to depressing despair"

This thought was created after listening to an interview Dr Joseph, a psychiatrist, who specialises in deprescribing Anti-depressants and benzodiapines, did with several patients who suffered severe side effects while on these drugs and after they tried to stop them.

The question that was asked but not appropriately answered was, "What is the opposite of depression".

The answer was not happiness. I thought about it carefully and arrived at the answer that life is a mixture of highs and lows. It should not be a case of one or the other. Too much happiness leads to boredom, too much sadness leads to depression.

The purpose and aim in our lives should be focused on avoiding problems with foresight through hard earned personal experiences and the advice of the wise. We should address our tasks and challenges as part of life in an unemotional but practical manner by developing a calm disposition. We must learn to stay calm in a storm, in order to get out of it with the least amount of bruising. We must emerge out of it feeling strong and satisfied that we are capable of taking on life's challenges, without breaking down.

In order to be resilient in times of adversity one has to be patient and be willing to make sacrifices.

Not every properly can be solved instantly nor will every problem be solved according to our expectations or satisfaction.

We must be grateful for the things we can solve and gracefully accept that we cannot solve things beyond our control.

It's good enough if we have done our best, and move on, even if we incur losses.

We live to fight another day. We need to reserve our precious time and energy for the more important things than to waste it on the futile and the trivial.

In an age where emotional discomfort is often pathologized and medicated, we must pause and remind ourselves that happiness doesn't come from numbing the senses but from finding solutions to life's problems.

Substances that promise instant relief or elation—whether recreational or prescribed—offer only a counterfeit version of joy. These chemically induced highs are not signs of healing or growth; they are temporary distortions of reality. While they may numb pain or simulate pleasure, they do so at the cost of clarity, stability, and long-term emotional resilience.

Life, by its very nature, is a dynamic interplay of highs and lows. To expect perpetual happiness is to misunderstand the human condition. Instead, we must cultivate a deeper goal: contentment.

The word contentment refers to a state between ecstasy and depression. It's a state in which we live our lives with calmness. We accept moments of joy gracefully without becoming overwhelmingly elated and deal with our challenges without becoming flustered and broken.

True emotional mastery does not mean suppressing feelings, but understanding them. It means recognizing that sadness, frustration, and even despair are part of the human experience. These emotions, when faced with courage and clarity, can become catalysts for growth rather than triggers for escape.

Happiness, in its purest form, is not constant—it is episodic. It arrives in brief, often unexpected bursts: a moment of laughter, a sunrise that stirs the soul, a kind word that lifts the heart. These moments are not trivial; they are vital. They replenish our inner strength, fortify our resolve, and remind us that joy is still possible—even in the midst of struggle.

Rather than chasing artificial highs, we must learn to embrace the rhythm of life. In doing so, we build emotional resilience—not through avoidance, but through acceptance. We become stronger not by numbing our pain, but by facing it with a calm mind and a courageous heart.

Instead of turning to substances to blunt our minds to challenges that will eventually break us down here some things that we can practice:

wake up each morning with a smile to start your day on a good note practice deep and conscious breathing as often as you can listen to relaxing music, not noise go for regular walks or a jog Practice meditation Plan your day plan your outings, don't expect them to happen reserve time in your busy schedule to have fun and don't feel guilty for doing so engage in fun activities, routinely - don't wait for the Ideal time don't live extravagantly and recklessly never buy luxuries with funds meant for essentials build a friendship circle, meet for a chat over coffee - don't replace them with chats on social media learn to enjoy your own company, instead of sadly mulling in loneliness Don't engage in gossip, engage in stimulating conversations that enlighten you Be willing to learn by listening without wanting to speak admit fault and apologise - it will make you feel better Enjoy nature - walk on the beach and forests, Watch the moon, Stars, clouds and mountains in solitary bliss to calm the mind- they cost nothing Do something charitable and experience the joy of helping someone in nee Never resort to drugs, in times of distress, talk to someone

Let us not strive for perpetual happiness, but for enduring calmness. Let us teach ourselves—and others—that the path to peace lies not in escape, but in mastery.

---

Dr E V Rapiti

Cape Town

August 9, 2025

Dr Rapiti is a family physician, writer, thinker and philosopher and an avid lover of the arts. He frequently writes from his experiences in his practice about the challenges that his patients face in their daily lives.

He has the greatest admiration for his many poor and struggling patients, who greet him with big smiles in spite of the immense turmoil in their lives.

Counselling and psychotherapy have been his main and only tools that he offered his patients to help them survive the harsh realities of life.

