“The Funding Gap That Betrays Women”

Why Menopause Treatment Is Still Excluded — and Why That Must Change

Every chronic condition receives funding.

Every deficiency is treated.

Every system failure is recognised — except the ovaries.

Menopause is permanent hormonal failure.

It causes measurable physiological harm: bone loss, cardiovascular risk, cognitive decline, emotional instability, and sleep disruption.

Yet funders and government health agencies still treat it as a lifestyle issue.

This is not science.

It is systemic discrimination.

When a man’s testosterone falls, treatment is funded.

When a woman’s oestrogen collapses, she is told to “accept it.”

That is not medicine — that is neglect.

Menopause care must be recognised as essential healthcare.

Hormone replacement is not cosmetic.

It is restorative, preventive, and humane.

If thyroid hormone replacement is lifelong and funded,

so should menopausal hormone replacement be.

Equity demands that every woman — regardless of income —

has access to treatment that restores her physiology,

her dignity, and her quality of life.

Dr E.V. Rapiti • April 2026 • www.drrapiti.com