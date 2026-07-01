— THE FOREIGN NATIONALS - not the cause for the misery of struggling citizens

Dr EV Rapiti, July 1, 2026

South Africa is a country in pain. Unemployment is catastrophic, crime is suffocating, and hopelessness has become a national mood. In this climate, it is easy to find a scapegoat. Foreign nationals have become the preferred target of public frustration, accused of “taking jobs,” “running the economy,” and “destroying opportunities for locals.”

But this narrative is not only false — it is destructive. It blinds us to the real causes of our misery and prevents us from confronting the failures within our own society.

Foreign nationals are providing services that South Africans have been unable, unwilling, or unprepared to provide.

They operate where the formal economy refuses to go. Spaza shops, micro‑traders, and convenience stores thrive in communities abandoned by formal retailers. These businesses sell essentials at prices the poor can afford, work long hours on razor‑thin margins, occupy rental spaces no South African retailer wants, and keep communities functioning where the state has collapsed. They are not displacing South Africans — they are serving South Africans.

Foreign traders rent rooms from South African homeowners, often becoming the primary income source for families who would otherwise have nothing. They hire locals for security, deliveries, stock handling, and cleaning. This is not job theft. It is economic oxygen.

South Africa’s education system has failed catastrophically. It does not produce artisans, entrepreneurs, or service‑sector professionals. It produces graduates who are unemployable, demotivated, and disconnected from the realities of the labour market.

Foreign nationals succeed because they bring discipline, entrepreneurial drive, technical skills, and a work ethic shaped by necessity. These are qualities our system no longer cultivates.

The difference in service quality between many foreign workers and many local workers is not about nationality — it is about attitude, training, and pride in work. Foreign nationals often display gratitude for opportunity, humility, professionalism, and a commitment to excellence. Too many South Africans in service roles display resentment, entitlement, poor training, and visible disdain for their jobs. This is not a moral judgement — it is a structural outcome of a failed education system and a broken work culture.

As a customer, choosing a waiter who smiles and takes pride in their work is not unpatriotic. It is rational.

For many young South Africans, the most accessible “career paths” are gangs, extortion networks, drug distribution, mugging and theft. These are not personal failings — they are economic outcomes of state failure. Foreign nationals do not cause this. Government failure does.

For decades, the ruling party has blamed apartheid for every governance failure — even as corruption hollowed out the state. This deflection has created a convenient scapegoat: foreign nationals. It is easier to blame the shopkeeper who works 16 hours a day than the government that destroyed the education system, collapsed policing, and failed to build an inclusive economy.

South Africa cannot fix unemployment by attacking the people who keep our informal economy alive. We cannot fix service quality by attacking those who take pride in their work. We cannot fix crime by attacking those who choose entrepreneurship over gangs.

Foreign nationals are not the cause of our misery. They are a mirror reflecting what we have lost: discipline, entrepreneurship, resilience, and pride in work. If anything, we should be learning from them.

We need to look deep into our souls to find the cause for our misery.

We must stop blaming apartheid and foreign nationals for our misery - the fault lies with us and our attitude.

Dr EV Rapiti

July 1, 2026

Cape Town