THE FOLLY OF USING FSH, LH & OESTROGEN TESTS TO “CONFIRM” PERIMENOPAUSE or MENOPAUSE

How women are harmed when clinicians rely on the lab more than the patient

Across the world, countless women enter perimenopause only to be told that “everything is normal” because their blood tests do not match their symptoms.

This is one of the most damaging failures in modern women’s health.

Perimenopause is not a laboratory diagnosis.

It is a clinical diagnosis, made by listening to the woman and recognising the pattern of hormonal transition.

Yet many clinicians continue to rely on FSH, LH and oestrogen levels — tests that were never designed to diagnose perimenopause and are physiologically incapable of doing so.

Hormone levels in perimenopause are wildly erratic

Oestrogen does not decline smoothly.

It surges, crashes, and oscillates unpredictably.

FSH and LH follow the same chaotic pattern.

A single blood test captures only a moment in this turbulence.

It cannot represent the hormonal instability that defines the transition.

This is why women with severe vasomotor symptoms often have “normal” results, while women with mild symptoms may show “abnormal” ones.

Erratic physiology produces erratic numbers.

The numbers do not reflect the suffering.

2. Lab ranges do not correlate with symptoms

Laboratory ranges were created for research and population studies — not for diagnosing perimenopause.

They do not account for:

• daily hormonal swings

• stress

• sleep deprivation

• illness

• cycle timing

• individual sensitivity to hormonal change

A woman may be drenched in night sweats, unable to sleep, emotionally unstable, and struggling to function — yet her blood tests may look “normal”.

This leads to the most common and harmful phrase in women’s health:

“Your results are normal, so this is not hormonal.”

3. The harm of relying on lab results

When clinicians wait for “abnormal” results before offering help, women suffer.

They are:

• dismissed

• misdiagnosed

• told they are anxious or depressed

• denied treatment

• left to struggle through years of avoidable distress

Or are treated inappropriately for life with antidepressants, mood stabilisers, axyiolytics and sedatives. These do little to address the underlying problem but create another set of problems: addiction and a range of side effects.

This is not medicine.

This is neglect disguised as protocol.

Suffering is prolonged because clinicians rely on lab results rather than the woman’s symptoms.

Treating the lab results instead of the woman is a betrayal of clinical responsibility.

4. The only test worth doing

There is one test that adds value:

TSH and T4 — to exclude thyroid disease, which can mimic some perimenopausal symptoms.

Beyond this, further hormone testing wastes time, money, and emotional energy.

5. The clinical truth

Perimenopause is diagnosed by listening to the woman, not by chasing fluctuating hormones.

If she has:

• hot flushes

• night sweats

• irritability

• emotional instability

• sleep disturbance

• cycle changes

— she is in perimenopause, regardless of what the blood tests say.

The woman’s story is the evidence.

The numbers are often unreliable and misleading tools.

Dr E.V. Rapiti • April 2026

www.drrapiti.com