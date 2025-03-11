https://youtube.com/watch?v=lyoCbv-aFYs&si=71cPmon9tabgPU39

This video reveals how EU leaders are bolstering their defense in support of Ukraine to defeat Russia.

The EU countries have been out of the business of war ever since the 2nd world war. All these countries are have suffered a major economic decline after COVID and after sanctions were imposed on cheap Russian gas.

What a shame that these leaders are blatantly using Ukraine as proxy to defeat Russia, which is an impossible task. The entire EU Nations do not have the know-how, equipment and manpower to match Russia.

Ukraine has already lost just under a million soldiers. Ukraine has been severely damaged in spite of huge military aid from both the EU and the US.

Russia was prepared to end the war in the first seven days and Zelensky was willing to negotiate until the ugly Boris Johnson stopped the negotiation.

The advancement of NATO, as Trump rightly pointed out, to the Russian border by trying to entice Ukraine to join NATO was a serious threat to Russian security.

The EU leaders are a bunch of fools and war mongers.

Zelensky knows that he cannot win this battle against Russia so he lost no time to apologise to Trump and agree on a peace deal to end the war.

The EU is so wrecked financially that it is going to use $300 billion of frozen russian assets to rebuild Ukraine.

Russia has made no intention of capturing any country in the EU, so why are EU leaders so hellbent on starting WWW3?

This move by the EU is going to solidify the union of BRICS nations .

Russia has done extremely well in spite of the sanctions because of is relationship with the two economic giants, China and India.

This is going to lead to a multipolar world, which is a good thing.

America will eventually be left to fight on its own.

Its a matter of time when trumps hideous tariffs policies backfire on him.

When these leaders take their countries into war it is the people on the ground who suffer most.

Americans are going to feel the negative impact of Trump's policies when they discover that they can no longer afford to survive

China's retaliatory tarriffs on US vehicles is killing the US motorcar industry.

It's time for the people of the world to demand an end to all wars.

We must not support our leaders to force us into wars when there is no threat to our sovereignity.

It is the US that wants to colonise the world through black rock, not Russia and China.