The EU alliance's support for Ukraine's war effort will Destroy Ukraine.

The EU's alliance partners from the UK, France and Germany are taking over from the US under Biden to support Ukraine's war effort under the false pretext of saving Ukraine's sovereignty. Trump has wisely recognised that Ukraine has lost this war and has pulled out of it.

This is not new for America. They have been in the habit of getting into wars that do not really concern them but when they fail to win their wars, they walk out of it claiming to want peace instead of conceding defeat. We have seen this happen in Vietnam, Afghanistan and several other countries they were involved in.

Trump is conveniently using historical facts to support Putin. It is well known that the US was instrumental in proping up the comedian Zelensky through a regime change under the Obama administration.

Ever since, Ukraine has become playing fields for germ warfare labs and child trafficking.

NATO has reneged on an agreement not to extend its influence up to the Russian borders when it was willing to absorb Ukraine as a member.

Trump has rightly said that the US wouldn't want a hostile country to exist within close proximity to its borders.

All Putin wanted was for Ukraine to remain neutral to prevent NATO from setting up military bases in the Ukraine and threaten Russia's sovereignity.

The world is up in arms with Russia for invading Ukraine but it silent against Israel's genocide in Palestine.

The EU alliance is only getting into this futile war to exchange their useless weapons for Ukraine's huge natural resources. These are war mongers, who are following the globalist agenda instead of fixing their ailing economies.

None of them really care about the fact that Ukraine has lost a million young men. Their economy is ruined.

They are deeply indebted to the US and the EU, with nothing to show for it.

After the war finally ends, the dogs of war that supported Ukraine in this futile war will impoverish this country by draining it of all its resources.

Ukraine will not be able to recover from the cost of this war to rebuild its economy without the a young male population to do so.

Pity Zelensky, didn't take up Trump's offer to accept a peace deal, probably on the wrong advice of the EU and the scum democrats.

A new leader that for Ukraine that is willing to work with Trump, Putin and the EU can ensure peace and help to restore Ukraine without losing it natural resources.

The citizens of the world want peace. It's the few leaders in the EU that are heartless globalists who are encouraging this futile war for their own selfish purposes.

Let's pray that this war will not be prolonged for another four years.