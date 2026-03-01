The Doctor Who Refuses to Be Quiet

OPINION: Why Doctors Must Not Be Silenced in Public Discourse

For as long as I can remember, I have held a deep fascination with politics, truth, and the philosophical forces that shape society. Long before I qualified as a doctor, I was a citizen who cared passionately about justice. That commitment did not evaporate the day I received my medical degree. It intensified.

Growing up during apartheid

I recall my days growing up as a little boy being a victim of apartheid. I questioned the discrimination and could never understand why I had to sit at the back of the bus. I was confident in myself and was not afraid to sit in front when the bus was full.

I once stood in the rain after school waiting for a bus. A bus with plenty of empty seats drove past because the back seats were occupied.

In high school, I questioned what we were taught in history. When the country became a republic and renounced being a member of the Commonwealth, we were expected to sing a national anthem that I did not identify with.

I refused to sing it.

I participated actively in political discussions. When I went overseas, I experienced what it felt like to be free. I exposed the country’s racist policies to my colleagues. I developed a keen interest in world politics and was mindful of America’s imperialistic agenda.

I broaden my horizons overseas

On my return to the country, I joined several organisations and civil society groups to fight for the liberation of our people.

I wrote a weekly letter to the press about the evils of apartheid. I wrote and fought against racism in healthcare and in places of entertainment.

I fought the system through my pen. I witnessed the hardship of the community I served. They were residents of the famous District Six. They were forcefully evicted and sent to places far away from the city

Campaigned for a hospital in Mitchells PLAIN

I was part of a group that fought for a hospital for Mitchells Plain, a suburb with over a million people.

Shortly after independence, the predominantly white‑run Democratic Party in the Western Cape introduced a cruel law shutting down fresh fruit and vegetable vendors who had plied their trade for over thirty years on pavements to make a living.

I expressed my abhorrence at this first‑world law. I suspected the party was kowtowing to the supermarkets, who could not compete with the small vendors.

I was shocked by the brutality of the police. They tore down these stalls with brute force and confiscated their goods.

I watched them from my car and thought to myself: how were these poor people going to survive? I wrote a scathing letter to the press condemning the new by‑law.

I was pleased to learn that the city scrapped the law.

I wrote not as a doctor, but as a citizen who felt it my duty to speak for people who could not speak for themselves.

Regular writer to the press

I have written several articles to the press about addiction and medical issues in the letters column and at the request of editors. Having lost faith in mainstream media after COVID, I decided to write on my own social media platforms. I find writing extremely enjoyable. The best thing about writing on social media is that I am not limited, nor are my articles slashed by editors.

During the darkest years of apartheid, when I started practice, I found myself not only treating the casualties of a brutal system but challenging it. My pen became as vital as my stethoscope. I wrote to the press, raised concerns about discriminatory policies, and advocated for the rights of the disadvantaged. It was through writing — not silence — that I fulfilled both my civic duty and my obligations as a healer.

Today, however, medical regulators increasingly urge doctors to refrain from expressing personal views on social media or in public forums. The implication is that a doctor’s voice, once expressed beyond strictly clinical matters, becomes somehow dangerous or unprofessional. I believe this is a deeply parochial stance — one that misunderstands both the humanity of doctors and the role of public discourse in a democratic society.

Doctors are human beings that need to feel connected

Doctors are human beings first. Human beings think, reflect, reason, and debate. They form convictions. They participate in society not merely as technicians but as moral agents. To ask doctors to retreat into a narrow professional identity is to strip them of a fundamental part of their citizenship.

Writing has always been my passion — whether analysing politics, commenting on ethics, or reviewing a compelling play, film, or book. These pursuits enrich my life and broaden my understanding of the human condition. They help me relate more deeply to the people I treat. There is far more to life than medicine, and a doctor who engages with the world beyond the consulting room is often a better doctor, not a worse one.

Doctors need to be balanced

Yet many in the profession lead lives confined almost entirely to clinical work. They do not write, question, critique, or explore. The culture of medicine often rewards conformity and discourages intellectual exploration. But progress — in healthcare and in society — has never come from silence. It has come from courageous individuals who spoke when it was uncomfortable to do so.

Regulatory bodies play an important role in upholding standards of care, but they are not the moral arbiters of public debate. A respectful opinion shared by a doctor should be welcomed as part of the broader democratic conversation. Public discourse benefits when those with experience, insight, and compassion participate in it.

I have had the opportunity to present as an expert witness at medical board hearings. The people serving on these boards during the hearings did not strike me as very bright, based on the types of questions they asked. I am not entirely sure that they would be the correct people to decide what is or is not acceptable for publication.

Whilst my colleagues play golf or scream their lungs out at thirty people chasing a funny‑shaped ball, I choose to write, walk in the open on my own with my thoughts, watch a play, or read an interesting book.

The fear that doctors’ opinions might cause controversy should not become an excuse to suppress legitimate thought. The measure of professionalism is not silence — it is integrity. So long as doctors respect patient confidentiality and express themselves responsibly, they should enjoy the same freedom of expression as any other citizen.

I am often asked by patients for my opinion on a wide range of issues, either in my rooms or when they contact me. It would be terribly remiss of me to say nothing. Fortunately, I have learnt the art of communicating, which helps me say what I feel without being disrespectful or pejorative.

My life’s work — in medicine, in advocacy, and in writing — has been driven by a simple belief: that truth matters, and that silence in the face of injustice is complicity. I have no intention of retreating from that belief now. Whether medical journals accept my views is secondary. What matters is that the conversation continues, that society is challenged to think, and that doctors are not relegated to lives of intellectual confinement.

Healthcare is not a religion or cult

A profession that discourages its members from thinking, questioning, and engaging is a profession that risks losing its soul. I have sadly learnt after COVID that the health profession has become another glorified religion with its members in white coats. Thinking out of the box is either stifled or frowned upon.

The person who gave the lecture on zoom was a pulmonology professor, speaking on ethics. I lost all respect for him when he referred to the musician Eric Clapton as an anti‑vaxxer. Eric Clapton spoke out against the vaccine when he nearly lost the use of his arm after he took the jab. This was in 2026, when it had been widely accepted that the COVID vaccine was neither safe nor effective. The professor showed no respect for a patient’s right to express an opinion after having a bad experience. This shocked me. He was praised by his doting fans. I gave him a zero in my appraisal.

These are the types of professors who restrict the thinking of their young students and convert them into obedient robots.

This dictatorship in healthcare must stop. Healthcare is not a religion. Nothing is cast in stone. We need an open mind. We need to be humble. A good teacher is willing to learn from their students.

Dr EV Rapiti

Cape Town

1 March, 2026

Author Bio

Dr EV Rapiti is a Cape Town–based medical doctor, with over four decades of experience, a writer, author and social commentator who has spent decades advocating for justice, honesty, and independent thought in healthcare and society. He has authored over 10000 quotes based on his reflections and observations.