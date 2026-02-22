The Departure of Donald Trump and the Opportunity for a New Global Era

Dr EV Rapiti — February 22, 2026

www.drrapiti.com

The departure of Donald Trump from office presents the United States with a rare and valuable opportunity: the chance to reset its global posture, rebuild trust, and re‑establish itself as a constructive partner in world affairs. Moments like these do not come often in history. When they do, nations either seize them with courage or squander them through complacency.

For decades, the United States has tried to play a central role in shaping global stability. It didn’t always succeed. Its alliances, institutions, and diplomatic leadership have often tried to be the glue holding together an increasingly complex world. In the past year, under the Trump administration, the country drifted toward isolation, unpredictability, and unilateralism — a shift that unsettled allies, emboldened adversaries, and weakened the international order.

Donald Trump’s ill‑thought‑out and reactionary policies — including heavy tariffs on allies and harsh immigration laws — severely damaged the economies of many countries. They also adversely affected the American economy when major world economies began selling off US bonds.

Millions of Americans lost their jobs. Over two hundred thousand desperate Americans lost their medical cover, with little help from the government.

With the harsh removal of immigrants, millions of small businesses had to shut down because they lost much of their efficient foreign national labour force.

There are a number of factors contributing to the high levels of legal and illegal immigration into America. One major reason is that many immigrants come from countries run by ruthless dictators, who were often propped up by America. If these countries had democratic leaders supported by the US, it might discourage citizens from fleeing to the land of purported opportunity.

Another group of immigrants consists of highly skilled and trained professionals from Asia and Africa. Three of the biggest US companies are run by CEOs from Asia. American hospitals are flooded with doctors from the East and Africa. Without them, America will suffer immensely.

These individuals left their own countries and contributed significantly to the US economy with their expertise, yet they were treated with absolute disdain.

Many Asian experts have decided to leave America and move to countries like Canada, EU nations, Australia, and even Japan — where they enjoy the same standard of living but, most importantly, are welcomed with their dignity intact.

America is a land of the red Indians taken over by immigrants largely from the UK and Europe in their quest to find new colonies. Blacks were brought in the colonialists as slaves to work the land.

Blacks and immigrants from non-eueopean countries are often treated as second class citizens in the US even though they contribute so much to the economy. This needs to change urgently.

High tariffs backfired

The high tariffs resulted in many businesses in the US closing down because they had to pay extremely high prices for goods manufactured in the East. Inflation shot up; the price of food rose sharply, along with the price of fuel.

Donald Trump was heavily criticised by top US economists like Prof. Sachs and Richard Wolff, but their advice fell on deaf ears in Capitol Hill.

The harsh policies of the Trump administration significantly damaged America’s image on the world stage.

Ordinary Americans were let down terribly.

MAGA turned out to be an irreversible nightmare for American citizens.

America has for too long focused on its military spending to remain a superpower. It did so at the expense of destroying its manufacturing capacity for motor vehicles, electronic goods, fast‑moving consumer goods and textiles.

It is the price and availability of consumer goods and the manufacturing capability that determines a country’s value in GDP — not the value of its war machinery.

The east leads the way in trade

America, Canada, the UK, the EU, and Australia are no match for the Asian giants — China, Japan, and India — when it comes to manufacturing motor vehicles, cell phones, computers, household appliances, and pharmaceuticals. Unlike the US, these countries recognised the importance of focusing their economies on consumer items.

The quality and price of the goods they produce have enabled them to dominate world markets.

The high standard of workmanship has attracted a number of US corporations to manufacture their goods in the East rather than in the US.

The ailing US motor vehicle industry is rapidly being replaced by Chinese EVs manufactured in the US — a development that is, ironically, creating jobs in America.

We live in an intertwined world. We need each other to achieve peace and prosperity.

A transition of leadership offers a chance to reverse that trajectory.

Re‑entering the Global Community

The world is too interconnected for any nation — even a superpower — to stand alone. Citizens want food, consumer goods, decent housing, affordable transport, jobs, good education, and good health services to be content. They do not want nuclear missiles, fighter jets, and endless wars.

America must become a peacemaker

America’s long history of engaging in wars far from its borders have costs millions of Americans and people in the rest of the world to lose their lives in futile wars that benefited no one.

The United States can strengthen global resilience by returning to multilateral cooperation, re‑engaging with faithful allies, and rebuilding the diplomatic bridges that were strained or abandoned.

American leaders need to be humble

American leaders need to drink from the cup of humility to shed off their despicable arrogant big brother image.

Such engagement is an act of enlightened self‑interest and a path for world peace. A stable world benefits every nation, including the United States. America engaged in about 70 wars and interfered in the sovereignty of many nations with impunity. This must stop. The world’s citizens want to move on in peace.

Reassessing Foreign Policy

A new administration has the opportunity to examine the assumptions that guided American foreign policy in recent years. This includes:

ending the use of sanctions and military pressure,

handle global conflicts with honesty and respect,

acknowledge and respect new rising powers,

and balance national security with global responsibility.

A thoughtful reassessment can help the United States move from reaction to strategy, from improvisation to principle.

It must no longer force itself to be the big brother of the world.

The US should set the pace for a democratic society where the constitution is respected and adhered by everyone, regardless of their power or financial status. There must be justice for all, not just for the rich and famous.

Respecting National Sovereignty

One of the most important steps toward global peace is reaffirming respect for the sovereignty of all nations — large and small. When powerful countries disregard the autonomy of others, they set dangerous precedents that ripple across continents.

A renewed commitment to sovereignty strengthens international law, reduces conflict, and restores trust among nations that have felt marginalised or coerced.

Rebuilding Trust With Allies

Trust, once broken, is not easily restored. Many allies felt abandoned or uncertain during the years of American withdrawal from global commitments. Rebuilding these relationships requires humility, consistency, and a willingness to listen. It also requires acknowledging that leadership is not merely about power; it is about reliability.

A nation earns trust not through declarations, but through conduct.

A Chance to Strengthen the Foundations of Peace

If the United States embraces this moment with clarity and purpose, it can help usher in a more stable and cooperative global era. The world does not need another cycle of rivalry and suspicion. It needs leadership grounded in respect, diplomacy, and shared responsibility.

The departure of Donald Trump is not, in itself, a guarantee of change. But it is an opening — a doorway through which the United States can step toward renewed global partnership and a more peaceful future. The new leadership has to distance itself from the policies of the Trump administration if they wish to regain the trust and respect of its allies.

What needs drastic attention from a new US leader is absolute transparency in government departments. The judiciary must be totally independent to ensure leaders, government officials, and heads of government institutions are held accountable for their actions.

Whether that opportunity is seized will determine not only America’s place in the world, but the world’s path in the years ahead.

