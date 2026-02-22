Dr’s Rapiti's Newsletter

Andrew Devlin
7d

I do hope that you are not getting your information from the mainstream media. They lie constantly about Trump and rarely give him any credit for his successes. Before he was first a candidate, he was a darling of the media, being celebrated by all his good works in New York and nationally. The moment he came down that escalator to announce his first run, they turned on him. He doesn’t do everything right but few of us do as we are only human.

In 2020, I wrote the following about why I supported him.

“I’m not supporting the caricature that the lying media and the lying democrats have created.

I am supporting the man who became the lender of last resort for Harlem businesses destroyed by the 1991 riots and refused at least some repayments.

I am supporting the man who put his own money and the use of Trump Tower behind the (finally) 1987 welcoming home of Vietnam veterans.

I am supporting the man who dated a black woman for 2 years, a woman who has yet to say a bad word about his supposed racism.

I am supporting the first president in a long time who didn’t instigate any new wars.

I am supporting the president who, through his Abraham Accords Initiative, brought peace between Israel and 3 of it’s formerly hostile Arab neighbors.

I am supporting the president whose policies brought forth historically low unemployment rates for Blacks, Hispanics, and Women.

I am supporting the president whose policies finally returned America to energy independence.

I am supporting the president who was unafraid to confront dictators like Kim Jung Il of North Korea, even daring to cross the border into that country to show American strength.”

