THE DA’S DICTATORIAL POLICIES ON HOUSE SHOPS MUST BE CHALLENGED

Dr E.V. Rapiti • Cape Town • 22 May 2026

The DA’s latest policy — compelling house shops and home‑based entrepreneurs to register as formal businesses and pay higher commercial rates — is a stab in the heart of people who are simply trying to survive. It is a cruel assault on the poorest residents of Cape Town, especially in black townships where unemployment reaches 60% and entire households depend on the income of a single person.

These home‑based enterprises are not large businesses. They are survival mechanisms. They supplement household income or, in many cases, are the only income keeping families alive.

With South Africa’s catastrophic unemployment rate and the collapse in demand for unskilled and semi‑skilled labour, running a small business from home is the only lifeline available to thousands of Cape Flats residents.

Grannies sit on pavements selling small items, non‑perishables, and cooked food just to pay for water, electricity, and refuse services. They brave the scorching sun, the winter storms, and the constant threat of gangsters demanding protection money. This is the daily reality of Cape Town’s poor.

Cape Town is not only Bishops Court, Constantia, Stellenbosch, or Durbanville. It is Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain, Langa, Gugulethu, and countless informal settlements where the majority of the city’s five million poor reside.

These communities resemble the working‑class districts of Mumbai, Delhi, Bangkok, Hong Kong, and cities across Africa and South America — places where governments support street vendors and home‑based businesses because they understand that this is how the poor survive. In those cities, inexpensive food stalls are everywhere. It is part of the culture and part of the economy.

Cape Town is the exception.

Here, food stalls appear only during major events. The city makes no meaningful provision for small traders. It governs as if Cape Town were a wealthy first‑world enclave where everyone enjoys a stable, well‑paid job.

The councillors who devised this punitive policy are destroying the few opportunities that Cape Flats residents have to survive. They contribute nothing constructive to ease the burden of the poor. Why should they care? They collect their fat‑cat salaries while making life unbearable for the very people they claim to represent.

How can struggling residents — with hungry mouths to feed — afford to register their homes as businesses, pay higher rates, pay higher electricity tariffs, and still pay protection money to gangsters, all for selling a few dozen samoosas or koeksisters on weekends?

The only honest description of the party running the Western Cape is this: they are heartless and indifferent to the suffering of the poor. They know the realities — gangsterism, violence, drug abuse, and extreme unemployment — yet they choose policies that worsen them.

Coloured communities have been hit especially hard. National BEE policies have sidelined them from government jobs and corporate opportunities despite their qualifications. Many have emigrated, leaving behind the country they love — the sea, the snoek, their families — because they see no future here. Those who remain often survive by joining gangs, selling drugs, or opening churches.

This DA policy is not merely political.

It is a human rights violation.

We vote for governments that do not care for the poor, and then we wonder why Cape Town is one of the most violent cities in the world with staggering unemployment.

This policy must be challenged in court.

Cape Town cannot be reserved for big businesses and wealthy donors who buy influence over city policy. The best areas are being sold off to wealthy foreigners. Soon, the most beautiful parts of Cape Town will be owned entirely by outsiders. This is colonialism through money.

We must remember: South Africa is a third‑world country.

No citizen should be denied the right to make an honest living.

Government should support — not strangle — the poor with unnecessary, punitive by‑laws.

We do not need a government that bows to corporate interests.

We need one that protects its people.

Shame on the DA for hurting the poor during one of the worst economic crises since the COVID disaster.

Dr E.V. Rapiti

Cape Town

21 May 2026