The Cowboy Mentality in American Leadership: A Neocolonial Reckoning

By Dr E V Rapiti, September, 2, 2025, Cape Town

The archetype of the American cowboy—celebrated in popular lore for taming the frontier with his six-shooter—has mutated into a symbol of modern U.S. leadership. What was once a lone figure on the open plains has given rise to administrations projecting power via missiles, fighter jets, submarines, nuclear weapons, chemical warfare, covert CIA operations, regime changes, and economic coercion through sanctions and tariffs. In effect, America has assumed the mantle once held by the British Empire—now the unrivalled neocolonial force of our time.

From Revolvers to Regime Change

During the Cold War, U.S. administrations orchestrated covert regime changes: the 1953 CIA-backed coup in Iran and the 1954 overthrow in Guatemala being prime examples [1][2]. Interference extended to the Congo, Italy, the Philippines, Japan, Lebanon, Russia, and interventions throughout Latin America during the Banana Wars [3][4]. These tactics marked a transition into a new era of shadow diplomacy and economic coercion.

The War on Terror and Beyond

In the post-Cold War era, preemptive invasions (Iraq, Afghanistan), drone strikes, and prolonged occupations have been commonplace [5]. Meanwhile, economic tools—particularly sanctions—have emerged as powerful instruments of coercion. The U.S. dollar has been weaponized: dominance over global trade, SWIFT messaging, and New York clearing systems allows Washington to freeze assets and exclude nations from global markets. The 2022 seizure of approximately $300 billion in Russian reserves illustrates the unprecedented reach of this financial coercion [6][7][8].

The Dollar’s Double-Edged Sword

This fiscal sword may grant short-term leverage, but its overuse accelerates de-dollarization. Central bankers are diversifying into gold, yuan, and regional payment systems—threatening the dollar’s long-term global hegemony [6].

---

Ordinary Americans Paying the Price

1. Economic Burdens from Military Spending

The financial toll of wars is staggering. Estimates place the Iraq War’s long-term cost at roughly $3 trillion—equating to around $6,300 per U.S. citizen [9]. Combined with spending on Afghanistan, total war-related outlays could reach $4–6 trillion [10].

2. Inflation and Reduced Opportunity

Military-driven inflation erodes purchasing power, increases the cost of living, and diminishes investment in domestic infrastructure and social services—hurting low-income families disproportionately [11][12].

3. Unequal Burdens and Neglected Citizens

Americans are shouldering war costs through debt and indirect taxation, while veterans and their families bear the highest personal price. Unlike past conflicts that spread sacrifice widely via taxes, modern wars are politically palatable partly because their costs are shifted onto debt—placing long-term burdens on future generations [13][14].

4. Domestic Needs Ignored

Millions of American families live paycheck to paycheck, uninsured rates are high, and childhood poverty remains troublingly prevalent. Yet the National Defense Authorization Act continues to allocate nearly $1 trillion to military spending—far more than budgets for vital domestic programs [15].

Public sentiment reflects frustration. As one observer noted: “Millions of people are suffering from rising inflation, stagnating wages… we are to send $100 billion overseas… Until the war machine is dismantled… we will never see the end of this ‘shrinking of the middle class’” [16].

Ukraine war - no end in sight

The US along with the EU and their defunct leadership has wasted trillions of dollars and euros supporting a futile war. They made no attempts to find a peaceful resolution. They fed the ego of the Dictatorial Zolensky, who siphoned huge amounts of aid - money into his personal account and lost almost his entire adult male population through the war or turned them into struggling refugees. Trump overestimated his power when he misled the American public and the world that he would end the war through diplomacy.

He has failed dismally and has continued the warmongering attitude of his predecessor by supporting Israel in its genocide against the people of Palestine.

Trump insults Canada, Greenland and Palestine

Trump disrespectfully and shamefully wanted to incorporate Canada in the US, colonise Greenland and turn the sovereign state of Palestine into a resort for the superrich. This plan must have been received with utter disdain by millions of peace loving Americans to discover that they voted into power a megalomaniac and not a leader that was interested in the American people or world peace.

---

Conclusion: The Urgent Need for Peace

From the revolver-wielding cowboy to the missile-launching superpower, the methods have evolved—but the underlying mentality remains the same. Domination, extraction, and coercion have defined American global policy. The weaponisation of the dollar gives America immense leverage—but at a steep price: eroded global trust, decaying financial networks, and fractured international order.

Yet inside the United States, the true cost is borne by ordinary, peace-loving citizens. Inflation, stagnation, mounting debt, and neglected domestic needs are the real collateral damage of war-driven policy.

We stand at a crossroads. Global crises—from climate change to inequality—demand collective, empathetic leadership, not unilateral aggression. It’s time to reject the cowboy ethos of domination and embrace a new path founded on peace, solidarity, and shared prosperity.

We need a multipolar world

The time has arrived to replace US dollar driven, war-mongering unipolar world with a multipolar world, where sovereign nations can thrive independently without foreign or western interference.

Most countries in Africa and even in the EU are heading for bankruptcy and anarchy.

Joblessness, poverty, homelessness, spiralling crime by gangs and drug cartels and a lack of easy access to food and health by ordinary citizens has become common both in the first and third worlds. Many countries, including South Africa are on the brink of collapse whilst the leaders have heartlessly filled their coffers by defrauding their countries of all their remaining revenue.

What we need now, more than ever, is peace. The entire world's citizens, including ordinary Americans are tired of wars - they just want peace.

The UN and the WEF should cease to exist - they are toothless dogs that have allowed the world to reach the dregs of poverty with no hope in sight.

— Dr. Ellapen Rapiti, September 2, 2025

---

