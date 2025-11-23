The COVID Betrayal: How Science Sold Its Soul

By Dr. E.V. Rapiti – November 23, 2025

Introduction

The COVID-19 pandemic revealed not only the fragility of human health but also the corruption of modern medicine. What was presented as a noble crusade to save lives became, in reality, a lucrative enterprise for pharmaceutical companies, medical associations, journals, and politicians.

False Narratives During COVID

At the outset, public health authorities—including the WHO, regulatory agencies, academics, and government advisors—misinformed the public that COVID was an untreatable, deadly disease. Patients were told to isolate at home until critically ill, hospitals relied on ventilators and toxic drugs like remdesivir, and vaccines were promoted as the only salvation.

Computer models were used to claim that vaccines “saved millions of lives,” while evidence of harm was ignored. Independent analyses suggest millions of deaths and severe injuries linked to vaccination, including myocarditis, sudden cardiac deaths, neurological disorders, clotting abnormalities, miscarriages, and infertility.

As a frontline physician who treated over 4,000 COVID patients with a 99.97% success rate, I can say with confidence that early treatment works. The advice not to treat patients until they were near death was unprecedented, unethical, and scientifically indefensible. Medicine has always taught: treat early, prevent complications, and save lives.

The Economics of Vaccines

Vaccines became the cornerstone of profit rather than public health. Pediatricians, journals, and politicians benefited financially from their promotion, while manufacturers enjoyed indemnification against liability. This economic entanglement undermined the integrity of science.

The Myth of Proper Trials

Contrary to public belief, most vaccines—including COVID-19 vaccines—were not subjected to long-term, independent trials. Studies were short, often industry-funded, and lacked transparency.

The Gerald Ford Institute conducted a landmark study comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated populations. Their findings revealed a several-fold increase in autism, asthma, and other chronic illnesses among the vaccinated. Despite the authors’ credentials, they feared publishing openly, knowing the backlash it would provoke against the vaccine industry. This silence reflects the chilling effect of pharmaceutical influence on science.

The Reality of Side Effects

While mild side effects are acknowledged, severe adverse events are often dismissed or underreported. Systems like VAERS in the U.S. contain thousands of reports of serious harm, yet mainstream institutions minimize these findings.

Doctors are not vaccine experts; their training is limited to following schedules prescribed by authorities. When they reassure patients that vaccines “saved lives,” they are often parroting dogma rather than presenting evidence.

Indemnification: A Red Flag

If vaccines are truly “safe,” why are manufacturers indemnified? Programs like the U.S. Vaccine Injury Compensation Program exist precisely because harm is anticipated. Families bear the consequences while corporations remain shielded.

The Betrayal of Science

Science is meant to serve truth and humanity. Instead, during COVID, dissenting doctors were silenced, journals suppressed evidence, and medical boards deregistered physicians who spoke out. This betrayal eroded public trust and damaged the moral fabric of medicine.

Conclusion

The COVID era should have been a time of transparency and accountability. Instead, it became a marketplace of fear and profit. Physicians must reclaim science from corruption, demand rigorous trials, and restore integrity to medicine. Only then can healthcare honor its true purpose: to heal, not exploit.

If ethical doctors are denied a platform, public trust in medicine will collapse entirely.

---

Dr. E.V. Rapiti – Family Physician, Cape Town

Over four decades of practice, 4,000 COVID patients treated, 99.97% success rate.

📧 Email: robertrapiti@gmail.com

📞 Phone: +27 83 581 1846

🌐 Website: www.drrapiti.com