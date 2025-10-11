By Dr. Ellapen V. Rapiti – October 11, 2025 | Cape Town, South Africa

The world today is drowning in virologists, epidemiologists, molecular biologists, and vaccinologists. Instead of serving humanity, many have found survival—and even their lavish lifestyles—dependent on becoming highly paid mouthpieces for Big Pharma.

During the pandemic, they betrayed the very societies that trusted them. They lied about COVID’s severity, its origins, its treatments, and the so-called “safety and efficacy” of toxic and ineffective vaccines. Their deception was shielded and amplified by an equally corrupt media and political establishment.

They ignored overwhelming evidence that their lies cost millions of lives and livelihoods. They watched as societies were torn apart, economies destroyed, and trust in medicine shattered—all while protecting their reputations and paychecks.

The Rise of the Scientific Mouthpiece

It was nauseating to hear Dr. Jake Scott, an infectious disease specialist and assistant professor at Stanford, testified before the U.S. Senate that COVID deaths dropped “dramatically” after vaccine rollout. He offered no data, no peer-reviewed evidence—just a tabloid-style adjective. The truth is that the drop in mortality was due to widespread natural immunity and improved clinical understanding, not the vaccine.

The original COVID vaccines were ineffective against the virulent Delta strain. Mortality dropped for two key reasons:

Herd immunity from earlier strains

Aggressive treatment protocols, including high-dose steroids and home oxygen, pioneered by frontline doctors like Dr. Pierre Kory, who correctly identified COVID pneumonia as an organizing pneumonia responsive to steroids

The WHO’s advice to send patients home to isolate without treatment was one of the most disastrous public health directives ever issued. They have never acknowledged or apologized for the lives lost due to this negligence.

Silencing the Healers

Frontline doctors who saved lives using repurposed medications like ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, and azithromycin were mocked as quacks. The FDA, once a respected institution, dismissed their work as “horse medicine.” Meanwhile, hospitals were rewarded for using toxic remdesivir and mechanical ventilation—both of which contributed to unnecessary deaths.

Mainstream media, top medical journals, and social platforms colluded to suppress the truth. Many heroic doctors were deregistered, fired, and publicly defamed.

I personally treated over 1,100 patients during the Delta wave with a 99.97% success rate. Many were critically ill, with oxygen levels as low as 35%. I documented over 300 treatment videos as proof. Facebook and YouTube de-platformed me for sharing these successes.

A reporter from NPR interviewed my patients and promised neutrality. He later published a hit piece, branding me a quack and denying me a right of reply.

The Forgotten Heroes

Doctors like Dr. Shankara Chetty, Dr. Stone, Dr. Madladla, Dr. Zolensky, Prof. Hector Carvalio, and many others saved countless lives. Their work was ignored. Their voices were silenced.

We do not need more scientists who ruled the narrative with lies and disinformation. We need open debate. Let people like Dr. Jake Scott face frontline doctors in public forums. Let the truth be tested.

A Call for Accountability

Those responsible must face consequences. Big Pharma and its captured regulators must be dismantled and replaced with ethical institutions committed to saving lives—not profits.

Only then can the integrity of science be restored and humanity protected from future betrayal.

People didn’t die because COVID was a serious disease. They died because authorities denied them safe, effective treatment. The official narrative was flawed from the start—often deliberately so, for pecuniary gain.



Dr. E. V. Rapiti

Family Physician | Cape Town

October 11, 2025

Dr. Rapiti has over four decades of frontline experience. He treated thousands of COVID patients and continues to support those injured by the vaccine. His videos documenting successful treatment remain banned on YouTube and TikTok for “violating community guidelines.”



