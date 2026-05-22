THE CONSCIENCE OF A JUST SOCIETY

Dr E.V. Rapiti — May 22, 2026

The conscience of the caring and the just must never rest when the survival of the less fortunate and voiceless is threatened by a heartless regime or an unfeeling bureaucracy. History has taught us that societies collapse not only through the cruelty of the powerful, but through the silence of the decent.

The latest harsh laws proposed by the City of Cape Town against people working from home strike at the very heart of human survival. In a country already crippled by unemployment, hunger, and despair, these measures will push millions closer to starvation or force them into illegal means simply to stay alive. No ethical government can justify policies that punish people for trying to earn an honest living.

We pray that sanity, justice, and compassion will prevail — for when a state turns its back on its most vulnerable, it forfeits its moral authority.

Dr E.V. Rapiti

22 May 2026

Cape Town