THE CONSCIENCE OF A JUST SOCIETY Dr E.V. Rapiti — May 22, 2026
When governments act against the poor, good people must stand up to defend them
THE CONSCIENCE OF A JUST SOCIETY
Dr E.V. Rapiti — May 22, 2026
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The conscience of the caring and the just must never rest when the survival of the less fortunate and voiceless is threatened by a heartless regime or an unfeeling bureaucracy. History has taught us that societies collapse not only through the cruelty of the powerful, but through the silence of the decent.
The latest harsh laws proposed by the City of Cape Town against people working from home strike at the very heart of human survival. In a country already crippled by unemployment, hunger, and despair, these measures will push millions closer to starvation or force them into illegal means simply to stay alive. No ethical government can justify policies that punish people for trying to earn an honest living.
We pray that sanity, justice, and compassion will prevail — for when a state turns its back on its most vulnerable, it forfeits its moral authority.
Dr E.V. Rapiti
22 May 2026
Cape Town
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The worst part, it's intentional, for their nefarious depopulation Agenda 2030.They seem to be accelerating it across the globe .