The Coming AI Catastrophe — And the Billionaires Who Pretend Not to See It

By Dr E.V. Rapiti May 27, 2026 www.drrapiti.com

“If robots serve humanity, they will uplift society.

If they replace humanity, they will destroy it.

A world run by machines will collapse into mass unemployment, hunger, and fatal starvation.

And when there are no humans left to serve, these sophisticated robots will stand abandoned in warehouses, gathering dust

because they would have eliminated the very people who gave them purpose”.

Elon Musk and Bill Gates have repeatedly predicted that artificial intelligence will replace most — if not all — human labour.

What is astonishing is not the prediction itself, but the cold indifference with which they present it. There is no reflection on the human cost, no acknowledgement of the disaster that awaits society if their vision becomes reality.

These men, along with a small circle of ultra‑wealthy technocrats, built their fortunes on the sweat, sacrifice, and loyalty of millions of workers — and on the purchasing power of the very consumers they now seem willing to discard.

Musk’s empire grew through the labour of Tesla’s workforce; Gates’ wealth was built through Microsoft’s global dominance and his influence in public health. Yet both speak of a future where human beings are simply… unnecessary.

A Childish Fantasy Masquerading as a Vision

When Musk was asked what unemployed people would do in an AI‑dominated world, his answer was astonishingly juvenile:

“They’ll play video games.”

This response reveals a profound ignorance about life, purpose, and the human condition. It paints Musk as an overgrown boy, intoxicated by his toys, unable to grasp the emotional and existential needs of ordinary people.He boasts about working nineteen hours a day — yet imagines that others can spend the rest of their lives in idle entertainment. He fails to understand that entertainment is meaningful only as a temporary escape from the grind of hard work. Without work, entertainment becomes empty, numbing, and ultimately destructive.Work Is Not Just Income — It Is Identity. Work provides the essentials for survival, but it also provides something far deeper:

dignity purpose independence relevance pride in providing for one’s family

To strip human beings of work is to strip them of meaning. It reduces them to unwilling shameful parasites .

It is a formula for widespread depression, hopelessness, and suicide.I have seen this truth throughout my medical career.

I have seen 80‑year‑olds who look 60 because they remain active and engaged with life.

I have also seen 60‑year‑olds who look old, frail, and defeated because they are bored, purposeless, and waiting for death.

Human beings do not wither from age — they wither from idleness.

The New Breed of Wealth: Rich Enough to Destroy Society

Musk and Gates represent a new class of super‑wealthy individuals whose obsession is not innovation, but accumulation. Their wealth has reached such grotesque proportions that they can reshape society without democratic accountability.Yet despite their unimaginable resources, they have shown little interest in addressing global poverty, hunger, or inequality. A fraction of Musk’s fortune could end starvation. A fraction of Gates’ wealth could transform the lives of millions. But this is not their priority.Their priority is a future where machines dominate and humans are sidelined.

A World Worth Living In

I would much rather live in a world of modest simplicity — where every human being has a chance to survive — than in a world of dazzling technology that serves only a privileged few while condemning the rest of humanity to irrelevance.

The world does not need the Musks, Gateses, Zuckerberg, or Soroses of the world to dictate its destiny.

Humanity cannot sit back and allow a handful of wealthy individuals to decide who matters and who does not.

If we do, we will wake up in a world where machines thrive but eventually become totally redundant— after they have annihilated the entire human through starvation by rendering them utterly useless.

We cannot afford to live in a world that is pro technology but anti-humanity - the one that is envisaged by the heartless wealthy in the world.

We need to desperately revive our once cherished values that kept us together as a society before it’s completely destroyed.

Dr EV Rapiti

Cape Town

May 31, 2026

www.drrapiti.com