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Sherri
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I used to be a top Apple sales Person, software specialist and found it so much more effective and easy to use than IBM and Microsoft. That was 45 years ago. I customized an inner relational database for my patients where I could easily retract their progress, goals, and write a functional report. Now all they want are canned statements that tell you absolutely nothing about the patient, but you need it for insurance.

You are so totally right it has become purposely I believe so manipulative and dysfunctional.

It takes so much more time and with all of the long haul and decrease cognition is now being used as a tool to manipulate humanity, especially the doctors and medical professions. I saw this about 5-10 years before Covid and now it’s 10 times worse and I will never go back into the medical model.

So glad you’re still standing up for what’s right, and educating people to what’s really going on❤️

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