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Navem Pillay's avatar
Navem Pillay
3d

Perfectly stated Doc. The City of Cape Town run by Devils Alliance and WEF stooges ..Gordon Hill lewis ..all controlled puppets .. The City uses comparitive market analysis to generate their valuations for rates determination ... they dont care about pensioners ...one is forced to sell ..

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Jaz's avatar
Jaz
4d

Sadly South Africa is following the EU/US model and vaccinated more people than any country in Africa Now they suffer just like EU/US from sudden death and Myocarditis.

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