The city’s new electricity tariffs will impact poor communities like Mitchell’s Plain and KHSYALITHSHA the most.

Mitchells Plain is a prime example of how a seemingly neutral policy can have discriminatory outcomes.

Most homes in the area now exceed R1 million in valuation due to market forces and municipal revaluations. But the demographic reality remains unchanged:

Many residents are elderly

Many live on pensions or disability grants

Many households use low amounts of electricity

Many have no solar, no backup systems, and no financial buffer

Yet they are forced into the same tariff category as affluent households with solar panels, inverters, and high consumption patterns.

This is not equity.

This is not justice.

This is a structural failure.

The Core Problem: Property Value Is Not a Measure of Wealth

The City’s policy rests on a dangerous assumption:

that property value equals financial capacity.

But for older communities, this is simply untrue.

A house is not a bank account.

A valuation is not an income.

And a pensioner is not a wealthy homeowner simply because the market says so.

By using property value as the determinant of tariff category, the City has created a system that:

Overcharges the poor

Subsidises the wealthy

Punishes low‑usage households

Ignores the lived reality of pensioners

Undermines the principle of fair and just service delivery

This is not a technical issue.

It is a moral one.

A Call for a Fairer, More Humane Tariff Structure

Cape Town needs an electricity tariff system that recognises income, usage, and vulnerability — not just property value.

A fair system would:

Protect pensioners and low‑income households

Recognise that property value is not disposable income

Avoid penalising low‑usage customers

Ensure that cost recovery does not become exploitation

Solar users should not be targeted because many invested in this technology long before retirement, to deal with the high cost of living as inflation thins out their meagre pensions.

Investing in solar is not a sign of opulence but a sign of Prudence to deal with Exkom’s ridiculous price increases each year because of poor management.

The city should encourage solar use instead of punishing it to decrease our reliance on Eskom.

Poor communities in Mitchells Plain and the Cape flats have contributed to the city’s growth for decades. They deserve policies that respect their reality, not ones that burden them with costs they cannot bear.

It’s time to review our councillors’ and politicians’ exhorbitant salaries and perks.

Dr Rapiti

Cape Town

March 22, 2026