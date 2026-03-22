The city of cape town is not in touch with its people. Dr EV Rapiti, Cape Town, March 22, 2026
Help your citizens, don't punish them. The work of fat cat councillors
The city’s new electricity tariffs will impact poor communities like Mitchell’s Plain and KHSYALITHSHA the most.
Mitchells Plain is a prime example of how a seemingly neutral policy can have discriminatory outcomes.
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Most homes in the area now exceed R1 million in valuation due to market forces and municipal revaluations. But the demographic reality remains unchanged:
Many residents are elderly
Many live on pensions or disability grants
Many households use low amounts of electricity
Many have no solar, no backup systems, and no financial buffer
Yet they are forced into the same tariff category as affluent households with solar panels, inverters, and high consumption patterns.
This is not equity.
This is not justice.
This is a structural failure.
The Core Problem: Property Value Is Not a Measure of Wealth
The City’s policy rests on a dangerous assumption:
that property value equals financial capacity.
But for older communities, this is simply untrue.
A house is not a bank account.
A valuation is not an income.
And a pensioner is not a wealthy homeowner simply because the market says so.
By using property value as the determinant of tariff category, the City has created a system that:
Overcharges the poor
Subsidises the wealthy
Punishes low‑usage households
Ignores the lived reality of pensioners
Undermines the principle of fair and just service delivery
This is not a technical issue.
It is a moral one.
A Call for a Fairer, More Humane Tariff Structure
Cape Town needs an electricity tariff system that recognises income, usage, and vulnerability — not just property value.
A fair system would:
Protect pensioners and low‑income households
Recognise that property value is not disposable income
Avoid penalising low‑usage customers
Ensure that cost recovery does not become exploitation
Solar users should not be targeted because many invested in this technology long before retirement, to deal with the high cost of living as inflation thins out their meagre pensions.
Investing in solar is not a sign of opulence but a sign of Prudence to deal with Exkom’s ridiculous price increases each year because of poor management.
The city should encourage solar use instead of punishing it to decrease our reliance on Eskom.
Poor communities in Mitchells Plain and the Cape flats have contributed to the city’s growth for decades. They deserve policies that respect their reality, not ones that burden them with costs they cannot bear.
It’s time to review our councillors’ and politicians’ exhorbitant salaries and perks.
Dr Rapiti
Cape Town
March 22, 2026
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Perfectly stated Doc. The City of Cape Town run by Devils Alliance and WEF stooges ..Gordon Hill lewis ..all controlled puppets .. The City uses comparitive market analysis to generate their valuations for rates determination ... they dont care about pensioners ...one is forced to sell ..
Sadly South Africa is following the EU/US model and vaccinated more people than any country in Africa Now they suffer just like EU/US from sudden death and Myocarditis.