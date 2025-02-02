Yesterday a healthy 73 year old female patient came to see me for a general examination. She informed me about the time when I treated her husband for a COVID pneumonia. I treated several severely ill patients during COVID so I could not remember all the people that I treated. I treated about 3000 with a 99.97% success rate.

Treated an elderly patient with severe COVID in 2021

She informed me that her husband was extremely ill and breathless from the previous night. The paramedics who were called in to see him, apparently, warned them not to take him to hospital because he might not return alive.

The next morning they brought him to me in a moribund state.

His oxygen level was under 60%.

Her husband was sceptical about being treated by a frontline doctor like me. I could fully understand the public's fear of going to a primary care physician with a serious illness like COVID when the hospitals couldn't treat them.

I somehow managed to convince him to follow my regime and arranged for the family to obtain portable oxygen from a private entrepreneur because the government hospitals were not prepared to assist patients with home oxygen.

COVID patients at home were not isolated

The irony of being treated home is that patients were not isolated or left on their own as was done in the hospitals. In hospitals were left unattended for days in soiled clothing. Patient's at home were cared for round the clock by their entire families.

The families that were in close contact with the severely ill were least affected by the illness, making the whole protocol of strict isolation utterly baseless and bizarre.

Patient makes a dramatic recovery in one week

My patient informed me that within a week he made a significant improvement on my treatment. Three years on, he is still doing well.

She thanked me profusely for sticking to my guns, even though he doubted me, and went ahead to treat him.

Today he tells her her how grateful he is to her for bringing him to me and how grateful he is to still be alive.

I am deeply saddened when I read about the number of people who died unnecessarily all over the world because they were denied good, cheap and safe treatment.

This story and similar stories, fills me with joy that I was able to save so many lives because I had the courage to defy a narrative that was inhuman and unscientific.

Social media censorship to blamed for the high rate

I am disappointed that I could not save more because social media like Facebook and YouTube, outrightly banned me and my success videos from their platforms. Fb and YouTube have recently threatened me in spite of trying to create the impression to the public that they have relaxed their policies. I feel these tech giants should be reported to the ICJ for crimes against humanity.

I was too busy to document all my cases. I wish to request members who have been treated by me to contact me to write about my experiences during COVID as a frontline doctor. I feel society needs to know the truth about what really happened during COVID. We need to be told how our health authorities, our government agencies and the WHO misled and misinformed people about COVID and the jabs.

Faced a barrage of criticisms for saving lives

I had to face a barrage of criticisms from captured members of the public, insulted by a biased journalist from NPR but my overwhelming success and determination to stick to my Hippocratic oath to save lives made me an unassailable target for these doctors and the reprobate mainstream media.

Frontline doctors the heroes of COVID

I wish to salute the Many frontline doctors, all over the world, who bravely faced so many hurdles just to save humanity from this man-made crisis. Some, tragically, even lost their lives mysteriously. They were the real heroes. We must never forget them.

The senate debate in the US whether RKJ should be elected to run the HHS has become a cheap charade and a farce. The majority of those senators, it is clear, do no have have any interest in wellbeing of the citizens of the US. All they seem to care about is their funding from the corrupt big pharma.

US spends most on healthcare but has worst outcomes

RKJ is right when he says that the US spends the most on healthcare compare to the entire world but has the worst outcomes. The US's population is a mere 4% of the world's population but they consume 50% of all the drugs dispensed. Deaths to prescriptions by physicians is the third leading cause of death in the US is a disgraceful indictment of the state of healthcare in the supposedly richest country in the world.

Autism rate too high to be dismissed

Lastly, the phenomenal rise in the rate of autism from 1 in 10,000 in the eighties to 1 in 29 in 2022 shouldn't even be debated. It should be discussed and treated as a major epidemic, regardless of whether vaccines are implicated or not. There is strong evidence to suggest that the vaccines might be implicated. Instead of rejecting the possibility that vaccines are implicated, the cause for this high rate of incidence must be sought after. It cannot be dismissed lightly like all the corrupt and ignorant US senators are doing.

The big question is: do American citizens need 76 vaccines by the time they are 18 when they the US still has the worst outcomes in healthcare after spending so much on healthcare judged by life expectancy and infant mortality?

The time has come for the US to seriously debate whether their citizens need so many vaccines and do they serve any purpose.

This question can only be answered if proper studies on all vaccines are conducted. Such studies should not be conducted by big pharma by independent government organisations.

After listening to the senate debate whether to elect RKJ as the head of the HHS, I remain convinced that none of the senators as well as the entire medical as well as the entire health establishment knows enough about vaccines, their safety, efficacy and need because there is a lot unknown about vaccines. There's a lot that we need to learn about them and the adjuvants in the vaccines.

True science and scientists are not afraid to be questioned

A science or scientist that refuses to be questioned is not science. Anyone who questions science or a vaccine is not anti-science or an ant-vaxxer but someone with a curious mind that doesn't not accept everything at face value before carefully appraising it with all the information at hand.

Cape Town

February 2, 2025.

Dr Rapiti is a primary care physician working in low income area of Mitchells Plain Cape Town for over 45 years. He has acquired a vast amount of knowledge treating COVID patients very successfully.