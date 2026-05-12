THE CAPE OF STORMS

(From the collection: Reflections of a Cape Town Doctor)

Dr E.V. Rapiti — May 12, 2026

Cape Town has been my home for 45 years. I was drawn here by its infinite beauty, its warm people, and its rich tapestry of entertainment. The city’s artists, actors, and musicians have been my tonic — lifting my spirits when life’s harsh realities weighed heavily. A good theatre show always left me enthused, enlightened, and ready to face the world again with a refreshed mind.

I have travelled widely in search of adventure, yet no city has ever matched Cape Town. I always returned with a deep sense of gratitude for living in one of the most beautiful places on earth. There is something magnetic about this city. I would not trade it for anything.

Of course, Cape Town has its downsides — crime, violence, and drugs — but which major city doesn’t? That is not the true DNA of this place.

Working for decades among the poor of Mitchells Plain has taught me more about humanity than any textbook ever could. Their stories — often painful, often inspiring — have shaped my understanding of resilience. Despite hardship, they remain hardworking, caring, and deeply religious. Their compassion for others stands in stark contrast to the indifference often found among the upper middle class and the wealthy, not only here but across the world.

Then came the last three days — May 10 to May 13, 2026 — when Cape Town was battered by one of the worst storms in living memory.

Today, as the sun finally broke through, I welcomed the quiet. I sat listening to soothing classical music, grateful to have survived. Somehow, the peace felt more peaceful.

For three relentless days, the storm thrashed our city. Streets, homes, and townships were drowned. Fragile shacks were torn apart like paper. Centuries‑old trees — mighty giants that once stood invincible — were ripped from their roots and hurled to the ground. Electricity lines snapped like soft spaghetti. We huddled in our homes, praying our roofs would hold.

It felt as if the storm was on a mission to wipe out our beautiful city.

Today, May 13, the storm finally retreated. We were spared — but many were not.

My heart aches for the thousands in our informal settlements who lost everything. They must now pick up the pieces and start again. Surviving this storm made me realise how fortunate I am. Yet, even in the midst of such devastation, some people complained about petty inconveniences, oblivious to the suffering around them. Their insensitivity troubled me deeply.

But there was also hope. Volunteers — ordinary people — dropped everything to help strangers. Their courage reminded me that goodness still exists in abundance.

One message struck me with absolute clarity:

No matter how advanced our technology, human beings remain powerless before the forces of nature.

We need these reminders to shake us out of complacency. Nothing lasts forever. No one is invincible. Mother Nature can undo in days what took centuries to build.

So when the sun shines on a calm day, savour it. Do not take it for granted. Gratitude is the antidote to pettiness.

Dr E.V. Rapiti

Cape Town

May 12, 2026 — a day after the storm

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About the Author

Dr Rapiti is a family physician with over four decades of service.

In this essay, he reflects on the importance of gratitude — a reminder that even in the face of destruction, loss, and hardship, there is always something to be thankful for.