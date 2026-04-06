The Body — Not Drugs — Heals

Dr E.V. Rapiti • April 6th, 2026 • Cape Town

We live in a world obsessed with quick fixes.

We rush to our destinations, beat traffic lights, and drive recklessly to save a few minutes — often with little regard for our own safety or that of others.

Our impatience extends to food. Fast food has become the default for a society that cannot wait. The toxic preservatives, stale frying oils, and poor nutritional value are ignored because saving time seems more important than nourishing the body. Yet good, wholesome food takes time — and is worth the wait.

This same impatience has infiltrated healthcare.

For decades, radio and television have fed the public a steady diet of promises: instant cures, miracle tablets, and quick‑acting potions. The salespeople of these products have made fortunes, even when their products fail to deliver.

Recovering from an illness or injury requires two things many people lack: time and patience.

People move from one medication to another, one treatment to the next, spending large sums of money and becoming increasingly frustrated when nothing works.

Over the years, I have treated many patients who suffered from chronic headaches and backache for years. Their healing took time — sometimes months — but once they recovered, they remained pain‑free for many years. Their gratitude was immense, not because of a miracle drug, but because their bodies were finally given the chance to heal.

Painful injuries, especially, drive patients to try every painkiller available in the hope of quick relief. Cost, side effects, and addiction risks are often ignored. Yet most pain relievers merely mask pain.

They do little for the healing process.

The body does the healing — if we give it time.

Potent analgesics like morphine have their place, especially in severe cancer pain. But using strong, addictive painkillers for mild or moderate pain makes little sense.

Joint, back, and muscle injuries can take anywhere from three weeks to three months to heal, depending on age, severity, and underlying conditions. Young, healthy individuals heal quickly. Sportsmen often return to training too soon, causing further damage. Unlike machines, the human body has no spare parts — it must heal itself.

The elderly face unique challenges.

Weak muscles, balance issues, and over‑treatment of hypertension make them prone to falls and injuries. Even small tasks like sweeping or carrying laundry can cause significant harm. Their healing is slower, often taking three to six months. Declining kidney function makes prolonged use of anti‑inflammatory drugs dangerous, raising blood pressure and worsening kidney damage.

When pain persists, it is safer to avoid excessive medication.

Rest, heat therapy, acupuncture, and physiotherapy are far safer alternatives. These methods take time not because they are ineffective, but because the body heals at its own pace.

A torn ligament or muscle needs time.

Drugs and therapies only support the process — they do not replace it.

Younger people heal faster due to better circulation. Older individuals require more rest and heat therapy to enhance blood flow and support healing. Constant movement interferes with recovery.

When pain is mild or moderate, resilience is wiser than dependence on long‑term analgesics with serious side effects.

In practice, I warn patients that one session of needling will not eliminate their pain. They must endure some discomfort while the body heals. Many call two days later, seeking instant relief and requesting strong painkillers. Society has been conditioned for a century to expect instant cures, making it difficult for people to accept that healing takes time.

Yet in almost all cases, three months after needling, patients recover — with or without bags of potent analgesics. Some recover in two weeks. People differ, and there is no fixed timeline.

From personal experience, I have learnt that patience, resilience, and non‑drug measures are far safer than relying on toxic pain relievers and costly over‑the‑counter remedies packaged with false promises.

Long‑term anti‑inflammatory drugs have a place in chronic arthritis, but even then, a proper low‑carb diet can reduce dependence on medication.

The answer is simple:

When you injure yourself — whether accidentally or during sports — do not rush.

Let nature do its work.

Dr E.V. Rapiti

April 6, 2026 • Cape Town

www.drrapiti.com

About Dr E.V. Rapiti

Dr Rapiti is a family physician with qualifications and experience across a wide range of medical disciplines, including the management of physical and emotional pain, addiction, and mental health disorders.

He has spent over four decades serving the poor community of Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, where he has become known for his ethical, and evidence-based approach to care.

Dr Rapiti has been a strong and outspoken opponent against the liberal use of addictive analgesics. Through disciplined, patient‑centred treatment, he has helped many of his patients to safely withdraw from dependency and regain control of their lives.

His work continues to challenge harmful medical trends and promote safer, more sustainable approaches to healing.

www.drrapiti.com

