Take Small Bites: A Simple Discipline for a Heavy Life

Dr E V Rapiti, Cape Town— 4 February 2026

I was lying in my bed this morning, waiting patiently with bated breath for my angiogram. Even though it was my fourth one, I felt a sense of apprehension about having it this time.

There were two cases before me for the same procedure. They took longer than expected, so my procedure was delayed by two hours. I perfectly understood and waited patiently. As a doctor for many years, I was aware that it’s impossible to predict the duration of any procedure or consultation because we cannot prepare for the unforeseeable problems that are associated with them.

I steadied my nerves to stop my mind from wandering into fearing the procedure and all its likely complications associated with it. I kept practising the stoic principles I’ve learnt over the years: stay calm, breathe, and remain positive. Chatting to the friendly staff during the wait helped me tremendously to keep my mind from spiralling out of control into all the wrong directions.

Two hours later after the procedure, I was awakened by the lab sister and politely told - to my absolute amazement - that the procedure had been successfully completed. I was in slumber land in a deep sleep when the sister gave me the good news. I couldn’t remember anything of the procedure at all. I woke up in a daze from the sedation and desperately nodded my head in appreciation. My throat was too dry to speak clearly and thank her. I was totally relieved that it was over and I was mentally too exhausted to digest the good news.

It was a moment, I buried a year of agony that I was a perfect target for a major heart attack.

When I returned to the ward, the good news was like the perfect sedative, I drifted into an extremely deep sleep for almost five hours. My caring wife later told me that she visited me during the visiting hour but I was deeply asleep. She saw me peacefully snoring so she thoughtfully left without waking me up. She later told me that she wanted me to rest. I was deeply touched her sense of caring and pragmatism.

I was eventually awakened five hours later, very suddenly, by the lady from the kitchen. I was still groggy from the sedative, when she asked me which of the two missed meals by my bedside I was going to eat - my lunch or supper.

I was too groggy from the sedation to understand what she was asking me and my throat was too parched to speak clearly. She repeated herself more assertively wanting a reply, without realising that I was heavily sedated. She seemed to have interpreted my response as being too slow. Sensing her irritation with me, I desperately whispered, “I’ll take the fish,” just to end, what seemed like an interrogation and to appease her intolerance to my medically induced delay and drowsy response, something I had no control over..

I tried to drink water, but I choked on it. My throat was too dry to swallow the water easily. Eating food was even much worse. I decided to take sips of water— as though I was swallowing saliva.

I was advised that I should to sleep in the supine position for six hours to prevent bleeding from incision in my groin. Trying to swallow in a supine position with a dry throat without the help of gravity was extremely challenging.

The sips of water, however, miraculously went down slowly without choking me- I could effortlessly wet my dry throat with gentle ease.

That’s when it struck me: this is the perfect analogy for life.

We choke when we try to swallow too much at once — whether it’s water or our problems.

I include myself in this.

I wanted to return to work within three days, out of duty and habit. My wife gently but firmly convinced me to rest longer before I could think of returning to work. I knew she was right, but I trying to fight my own irrational impulse to push ahead. I realised if I rushed back too soon, I risked bleeding at the operation site and undo the excellent work of my skilled cardiologist.

I agreed with her to prolong my rest period, and in that moment I realised how many people make the same mistake. We rush back to work, out of a sense of responsibility to perform, long before our bodies or minds have healed completely to manage our tasks ahead, efficiently. We treat rest, even in times of illness, as laziness instead of regarding it as being wise and an essential tool for proper healing.

Healing takes time, and time is not indulgence but it is respect.

Respect for the body that carries us.

Respect for the mind that serves us.

Respect for the life we still want to live.

I have decided to share this reflection with anyone who, like me, struggles to slow down. Sometimes the most responsible thing we can do is to pause. To heal. To take small sips instead of gulping. To take small bites instead of swallowing whole.

Because we all know what happens when we try to swallow more than we can manage. The body rebels. It gags, chokes, and forces us to slow down. Nature reminds us that even the simplest act — eating — requires pacing, attention, and respect for our limits. This approach applies aptly to life’s many challenges as well.

Life is no different.

Most of the misery I see in my consulting room doesn’t come from a single catastrophic event. It comes from people trying to swallow their entire life’s pain in one gulp. They want to fix everything at once — their relationships, their finances, their health, their past, their guilt, their fears. And when they can’t, they feel like failures.

The the size of the problem isn’t the cause of failure. The size of the bite is the real problem and the cause of failure.

When we divide our struggles into manageable pieces, something remarkable happens. The impossible becomes possible. The overwhelming becomes tolerable to overcome. The despair loosens its grip. A person who felt paralysed yesterday suddenly finds they can take one step today — and that step becomes the foundation for the next.

Small bites don’t trivialise the problem.

They simply make it survivable.

So if you’re facing something heavy, don’t try to swallow the whole thing. Take one piece. Work with that piece. Let yourself breathe. Let yourself succeed in small ways. That is how healing begins — not with grand gestures, but with steady, humane, manageable steps.

One bite at a time.

One day at a time.

One victory at a time.

I wish to thank my dear wife, Joan, for guiding me to make the sensible decision — and reminding me that healing cannot be rushed. It requires time, it requires patience.

Dr E V Rapiti

