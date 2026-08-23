Suzie Miller’s Prima Facie, staged at the Baxter and delivered with astonishing power by Danica Dr la Rey David, is the most devastating drama I have seen this year. In two griping hours, Miller exposes what many of us have known for decades: the justice system does not exist to deliver justice — especially not for rape victims.The play may be set in South Africa, but its indictment applies globally.

The failures it exposes are universal, entrenched, and protected by a legal fraternity that has long abandoned truth in favour of technicalities, wealth, and professional self‑preservation.

The Legal Profession:

Theory vs. the Ugly Reality

Miller’s protagonist, Tessa, enters law school from a poor background, surrounded by privileged peers.

She outshines them all academically and rises to become a celebrated defence attorney — later an advocate — known for winning cases for hardened criminals.

Not through truth, but through technical manoeuvres, courtroom theatrics, and the ruthless destruction of witnesses.This is not fiction.

This is how the profession rewards its own. A lawyer who refuses to defend guilty clients will never become wealthy, never become famous, and never ascend the hierarchy of the legal elite.

The system rewards those who can free the guilty, not those who can protect the vulnerable.

When the Predator Is a Colleague

The play’s turning point is brutal.

Tessa, who once shredded rape victims in court, becomes a victim herself.

After a night of drinking with a colleague at her apartment, she becomes violently ill. Her colleague Julian — a wealthy, celebrated advocate — ignores her protests, silences her screams with his hand, and forces himself on her.

She gets up after the incident, traumatised, violated, and alone. She cannot turn to colleagues. She knows the fraternity closes ranks. She knows Julian’s father, a powerful barrister, will hire the most expensive legal minds to destroy her credibility.

She knows the system she once served will now devour her.

Her only refuge is her mother — poor, devoted, powerless.

Court: Where Truth Goes to Die

In court, Tessa faces what she once inflicted on others.The defence barrister tears into her, ridicules her, twists her words, and paints her as a manipulator seeking personal gain.

The judge — a male, well known to Julian’s father — allows the humiliation to continue.

Tessa is forced to answer complex questions with “yes” or “no,” a technique designed to trap victims and distort truth.

I know this tactic well. I faced it myself when testifying in favour of employees who refused to take the COVID vaccine.

I refused to be boxed into monosyllables, and the judge allowed me to speak and explain medical jargon in plain English. Tessa had no such luck.

Then comes the most damning revelation:

One attorney privately told her that this was not the first time Julian had done something like this to another woman.

But this crucial information is inadmissible. The system protects predators, not victims.Julian wins.

He celebrates.

Tessa leaves the courtroom stripped of dignity, carrying a wound the law refuses to acknowledge.

The Bitter Medicine of Truth

For the first time, Tessa tastes the poison she once served to rape victims. After her case, she decides to defend women instead of criminals — knowing full well that this noble path will cost her income, status, and the luxurious lifestyle the legal profession promises its most ruthless players.

Her battle is doomed before it begins.

Not because she lacks skill, but because the system itself is designed to fail victims.

My Forty Years in Medicine: The Same Pattern

In my four decades of practice, I have seen the same tragedies unfold:Girls raped by fathers, uncles, or family friends — never reported because the breadwinner cannot be lost.

Mothers who protect abusive husbands out of denial or fear.

A woman raped by a relative as a teenager, and later married him — only to discover he was a voyeur filming his daughters in the shower. She too failed to find justice for her depressed daughters. The system failed them.

A prominent pastor who sexually assaulted his secretary and walked free because he could spin a convincing story.

Victims often wait years for their cases to reach court. By then, memories fade, trauma distorts recall, and attorneys exploit every inconsistency to portray them as liars.

The perpetrator walks out smiling. The victim leaves broken.This is not justice.

This is cruelty disguised as procedure.

The Fancy Lifestyles of Legal Gatekeepers

The play also exposes the obscene wealth circulating in the legal world. The biggest fees come from criminals who will pay anything to avoid accountability. Lawyers and advocates build mansions, buy luxury cars, and wear designer suits — funded by the suffering of victims they destroy in court.

Judges and magistrates are no better.

I spent over 50 hours presenting solid evidence in three cases supporting employees to refuse the COVID vaccine.

We won one. In the others, commissioners ruled for the employer on grounds that were, at best, contestable and, at worst, indefensible.The pattern is clear:

Truth is optional.

Technicalities are king. Money decides outcomes.

Two Professions in Moral Freefall

Prima Facie forces society to confront two uncomfortable truths:Rape victims stand almost no chance of receiving justice.

Lawyers earn fortunes defending the guilty, not protecting the innocent.

These failures mirror what has happened in modern healthcare, where profit often trumps patient welfare.

Both professions — law and medicine — must confront their moral decay. If they do not, they will continue losing the respect of the very society they claim to serve.

The Question We Must Ask

How long will society tolerate a justice system that protects predators, destroys victims, and rewards those who manipulate truth? And when will we finally stand up for the countless women who walk into court seeking justice — only to leave with deeper wounds inflicted by the very system meant to protect them?

Dr EV Rapiti

Cape Town

August 23 2026

0825811846

Bio

Dr Rapiti is a family physician for over 4 decades. He has successfully counselled several rape victims and helped them to regain their dignity and move on with their lives. All of them were failed by the system that was meant to protect them.