SURVIVORSHIP IS NOT SUFFERING
Why Young Women Deserve Hormone Restoration By Dr Ellapen V. Rapiti Advocate for the Treatment of Menopause Mitchells Plain, Cape Town • 13 April 2026 www.drrapiti.com
SURVIVORSHIP IS NOT SUFFERING
Why Young Women Deserve Hormone Restoration
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By Dr Ellapen V. Rapiti
Advocate for the Treatment of Menopause
Mitchells Plain, Cape Town • 13 April 2026
www.drrapiti.com
We saved her life. Now we are slowly taking it away.
Every year, thousands of young women survive breast cancer.
They endure surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and the terror of recurrence.
They fight with courage, discipline, and hope.
And then, at the age of 25, 30, or 35, they are placed on tamoxifen or aromatase inhibitors — drugs that chemically shut down their oestrogen production.
Not for a month.
Not for a year.
But for five to ten years, often longer.
This is not a “side‑effect”.
This is iatrogenic menopause — imposed on women who should be in the prime of their physical, emotional, and reproductive lives.
The lived reality of chemical menopause
A young survivor on these drugs is not “protected”.
She is hormonally disabled.
She lives with:
Relentless insomnia
Crippling fatigue
Brain fog and memory lapses
Anxiety and depression
Loss of libido and painful intimacy
Accelerated bone loss
Joint pain that mimics old age
Cardiovascular risk decades earlier than expected
Her body feels 70.
Her spirit feels abandoned.
Her relationships strain under the weight of symptoms she never asked for.
This is not survivorship.
This is suffering.
The dogma is outdated — and it is harming women
The entire rationale for depriving young survivors of oestrogen rests on a simplistic belief:
“Oestrogen feeds breast cancer.”??!!
This is a half‑truth elevated to doctrine.
Modern evidence paints a very different picture:
Estradiol‑only therapy in WHI reduced breast cancer incidence
High endogenous oestrogen during IVF does not increase recurrence
The real risk signal comes from synthetic progestins, not estradiol
Bioidentical progesterone has not been shown to worsen cancer
There is no definitive evidence that physiological estradiol replacement causes relapse
Yet oncology continues to treat estradiol as a universal carcinogen —
a position unsupported by the best contemporary data.
A woman is more than her tumour
Oncology has become so focused on preventing recurrence that it has forgotten the woman who must live with the consequences of its decisions.
A woman’s:
brain
bones
heart
intimacy
identity
dignity
are not optional extras.
They are central to her humanity.
To save her life but destroy the quality of that life is not caution.
It is cruelty.
The ethical question we can no longer avoid
Is it acceptable to condemn a 30‑year‑old survivor to:
40 years without sleep
40 years without libido
40 years of chronic pain
40 years of cognitive decline
40 years of emotional instability
40 years of accelerated ageing
when no definitive evidence shows that physiological, bioidentical oestrogen replacement increases recurrence?
Is this medicine —
or is this unquestioned fear masquerading as science?
If we didn’t shut down their hormones, they wouldn’t need HRT
If these young women were not placed on SERMs or aromatase inhibitors, most would not need HRT at all.
Their ovaries would continue producing abundant oestrogen and progesterone, allowing them to live normally until natural perimenopause.
It is the endocrine therapy — not their biology — that forces them into decades of premature menopause.
If left to nature, they could lead fulfilling and fruitful lives until menopause.
And when they eventually reach menopause, they should be entitled to HRT like any other woman.
Survivorship must mean living, not merely existing
Young women deserve:
Restored hormones, not permanent deprivation
Shared decision‑making, not imposed protocols
Evidence‑based care, not outdated dogma
A life they can inhabit fully, not endure silently
Survivorship is not a sentence.
It is a second chance.
And a second chance must include the right to feel whole again.
Conclusion
We must stop treating young survivors as fragile relics who must be protected from their own physiology.
We must stop weaponising fear against women who have already suffered enough.
We must stop confusing caution with cruelty.
I had the unenviable experience of counselling a young survivor who poured her heart out to me.
She was grateful that her cancer was in remission — yet bitter that she “had no life”.
She felt that everything had been taken away from her: her sleep, her joy, her intimacy, her confidence, her future.
She told me she was afraid to enter a relationship, because the treatment that saved her had left her feeling broken.
It was her story — raw, painful, and honest — that compelled me to question the current oncological approach to young women in the prime of their lives.
Her suffering was not the result of cancer.
It was the result of endocrine deprivation imposed in the name of safety, without evidence strong enough to justify the cost to her humanity.
Survivorship is not suffering.
Young women deserve hormone restoration.
They deserve their lives back.
Dr Ellapen V. Rapiti
Advocate for the Treatment of Menopause
Mitchells Plain, Cape Town • 13 April 2026 • www.drrapiti.com
Thanks for reading Dr’s Rapiti's Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Brilliant article friend and colleague