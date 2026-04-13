SURVIVORSHIP IS NOT SUFFERING

Why Young Women Deserve Hormone Restoration

By Dr Ellapen V. Rapiti

Advocate for the Treatment of Menopause

Mitchells Plain, Cape Town • 13 April 2026

www.drrapiti.com

We saved her life. Now we are slowly taking it away.

Every year, thousands of young women survive breast cancer.

They endure surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and the terror of recurrence.

They fight with courage, discipline, and hope.

And then, at the age of 25, 30, or 35, they are placed on tamoxifen or aromatase inhibitors — drugs that chemically shut down their oestrogen production.

Not for a month.

Not for a year.

But for five to ten years, often longer.

This is not a “side‑effect”.

This is iatrogenic menopause — imposed on women who should be in the prime of their physical, emotional, and reproductive lives.

The lived reality of chemical menopause

A young survivor on these drugs is not “protected”.

She is hormonally disabled.

She lives with:

Relentless insomnia

Crippling fatigue

Brain fog and memory lapses

Anxiety and depression

Loss of libido and painful intimacy

Accelerated bone loss

Joint pain that mimics old age

Cardiovascular risk decades earlier than expected

Her body feels 70.

Her spirit feels abandoned.

Her relationships strain under the weight of symptoms she never asked for.

This is not survivorship.

This is suffering.

The dogma is outdated — and it is harming women

The entire rationale for depriving young survivors of oestrogen rests on a simplistic belief:

“Oestrogen feeds breast cancer.”??!!



This is a half‑truth elevated to doctrine.

Modern evidence paints a very different picture:

Estradiol‑only therapy in WHI reduced breast cancer incidence

High endogenous oestrogen during IVF does not increase recurrence

The real risk signal comes from synthetic progestins, not estradiol

Bioidentical progesterone has not been shown to worsen cancer

There is no definitive evidence that physiological estradiol replacement causes relapse

Yet oncology continues to treat estradiol as a universal carcinogen —

a position unsupported by the best contemporary data.

A woman is more than her tumour

Oncology has become so focused on preventing recurrence that it has forgotten the woman who must live with the consequences of its decisions.

A woman’s:

brain

bones

heart

intimacy

identity

dignity

are not optional extras.

They are central to her humanity.

To save her life but destroy the quality of that life is not caution.

It is cruelty.

The ethical question we can no longer avoid

Is it acceptable to condemn a 30‑year‑old survivor to:

40 years without sleep

40 years without libido

40 years of chronic pain

40 years of cognitive decline

40 years of emotional instability

40 years of accelerated ageing

when no definitive evidence shows that physiological, bioidentical oestrogen replacement increases recurrence?

Is this medicine —

or is this unquestioned fear masquerading as science?

If we didn’t shut down their hormones, they wouldn’t need HRT

If these young women were not placed on SERMs or aromatase inhibitors, most would not need HRT at all.

Their ovaries would continue producing abundant oestrogen and progesterone, allowing them to live normally until natural perimenopause.

It is the endocrine therapy — not their biology — that forces them into decades of premature menopause.

If left to nature, they could lead fulfilling and fruitful lives until menopause.

And when they eventually reach menopause, they should be entitled to HRT like any other woman.

Survivorship must mean living, not merely existing

Young women deserve:

Restored hormones, not permanent deprivation

Shared decision‑making, not imposed protocols

Evidence‑based care, not outdated dogma

A life they can inhabit fully, not endure silently

Survivorship is not a sentence.

It is a second chance.

And a second chance must include the right to feel whole again.

Conclusion

We must stop treating young survivors as fragile relics who must be protected from their own physiology.

We must stop weaponising fear against women who have already suffered enough.

We must stop confusing caution with cruelty.

I had the unenviable experience of counselling a young survivor who poured her heart out to me.

She was grateful that her cancer was in remission — yet bitter that she “had no life”.

She felt that everything had been taken away from her: her sleep, her joy, her intimacy, her confidence, her future.

She told me she was afraid to enter a relationship, because the treatment that saved her had left her feeling broken.

It was her story — raw, painful, and honest — that compelled me to question the current oncological approach to young women in the prime of their lives.

Her suffering was not the result of cancer.

It was the result of endocrine deprivation imposed in the name of safety, without evidence strong enough to justify the cost to her humanity.

Survivorship is not suffering.

Young women deserve hormone restoration.

They deserve their lives back.

Dr Ellapen V. Rapiti

Advocate for the Treatment of Menopause

Mitchells Plain, Cape Town • 13 April 2026 • www.drrapiti.com

