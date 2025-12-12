Strength of Character: A Reflection, Dr E V Rapiti

Cape Town, December 12, 2025

In this article, Dr Rapiti reflects on how vain modern society has become by focusing on physical appearance rather than building on core values like truth, honesty, respect and compassion, which are essential to build one’s character.

🧠 Strength of Character: A Reflection

> “Lifting heavy weights may sculpt your body, but only a virtuous life can shape your character.”

> — Dr E. Rapiti, December 12, 2025

In a world obsessed with physical perfection, it’s easy to forget that the most powerful form of strength isn’t visible in the mirror. Muscles may turn heads, but, character wins hearts.

A sculpted body may earn admiration, but it is virtue — honesty, kindness, humility — that earns respect. When we invest in our character, we build something that time cannot erode. Physical strength fades, but moral strength endures.

Let this be a call to balance: train your body, yes, but train your soul even harder. Because when the applause dies down and the spotlight dims, it is your character that will keep you respected, remembered, and loved.

Dr Rapiti

Cape Town

December 12, 2025

Dr Rapiti is a family physician with a keen interest in writing about social issues.

