The new legislation passed by the WMA and endorsed by 196 members is a damning assault on our democracy, sovereignty, freedom of speech, freedom of movement. We will end up with digital IDs to make us world citizens under the control of unelected bodies like the WHO and UN. Anyone who dares to question the advice of the WHO would be deemed a conspiracy theorist and will be subjected to the harshest punishment conceivable.

You could be charged for treason for spreading misinformation, have your bank accounts frozen, your rights to move anywhere will be restricted and monitored closely through AI Digitally. This law has been accepted by our elected representative without our consent. Even your freedom of religion would be curtailed.

What on earth is this world coming to when all our freedoms are stripped from the citizens of the world with absolute impunity by the globalist elites of the world. It's up to the citizens of the world to raise our objections to these egregious laws to save our democracies, our sovereignty and all our democratic freedoms that our forefathers fought so hard for.

Society's apathy is it's biggest enemy that will enslave the entire world's citizens to the globalist elites.