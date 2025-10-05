Stop Over-Investigating Headaches

By Dr. E V Rapiti | Cape Town, October 5, 2025

Excerpt: A 60-year-old teacher’s misdiagnosed headache reveals the cost of abandoning clinical history for expensive scans. Dr. Rapiti argues for the return of holistic medicine and the dignity of the GP.

Tags: Family Medicine, Health Policy, Medical Ethics, GP Advocacy, Overdiagnosis, Holistic Care, South Africa, NHI, Big Pharma

The easy access to costly brain scans has led to their indiscriminate use by physicians and neurologists worldwide—even in resource-constrained countries—for minor headaches. This trend drives up healthcare costs at the expense of far more essential services.

If a study were conducted, it’s likely that positive findings from brain scans for headaches would be less than 1%—a dismal cost-benefit ratio. Instead of taking a proper history to identify the actual cause of severe intermittent headaches, specialists often request scans to exclude brain pathology for what is frequently extracranial in origin.

A Case That Speaks Volumes

Recently, a 60-year-old teacher consulted me for severe intermittent headaches persisting over 10 months. She described a strange sensation of something crawling under her scalp and a feeling of tightness around her head.

Her family doctor referred her to a neurologist, who couldn’t help. A second neurologist ordered blood tests and a brain scan, then prescribed Venlaclor, a generic SNRI. When the initial dose failed, it was doubled. This went on for nearly a year.

I took a detailed history and discovered she had been regularly using a highly addictive analgesic containing codeine, doxylamine, and caffeine. With my interest in addiction medicine, medication history is a routine part of my assessment. In my forty years of practice, a thorough history has consistently outperformed expensive investigations.

She clearly exhibited signs of menopausal syndrome—headaches, insomnia, mood swings, forgetfulness, and loss of libido. None of these were addressed by the specialists, who remained narrowly focused on neurological causes. The body presents as a whole, not in parts.

She was also on six antihypertensive medications, three of which were diuretics prescribed by her cardiologist. These were dehydrating her, disturbing her sleep, and impairing her ability to manage a classroom of 54 rowdy children.

Her weight and metabolic health were compromised by stress-induced binge eating.

The intermittent nature of her headaches, absence of intracranial symptoms, and tight shoulder muscles pointed to tension headaches—triggered by analgesic addiction, menopausal symptoms, and unnecessary diuretics.

A Holistic Turnaround

I educated her about the dangers of the analgesics, discontinued the diuretics, and advised lifestyle changes to manage her menopausal symptoms. I warned her about the risks of Venlaclor, including SSRI withdrawal syndrome, and recommended a gradual taper.

She received treatment for muscle tension, learned relaxation techniques, and was given non-pharmacological strategies to help her cope with the stress of managing 54 difficult children.

Before seeing me, her neurologist had advised psychiatric referral for depression. I explained that her despair stemmed from not understanding what was happening to her body. After my assessment and explanation, she felt relieved to know her brain was healthy and her symptoms were explainable.

At follow-up, her headaches were minimal, sleep had improved, and her blood pressure normalized after stopping the diuretics. I discharged her, confident that with sustained lifestyle changes, she could lead a normal life.

The Bigger Picture

This case is one of many I encounter daily. Over four decades, I’ve seen the art of history-taking and clinical medicine eroded by the rise of costly, often inappropriate investigations and an overreliance on pharmaceuticals.

Patients and GPs increasingly defer to specialists for simple problems. The narrow scope of specialist practice often leads to multiple referrals, escalating costs, and yielding little—when a single holistic GP could resolve the issue.

Health policymakers, funders, and the public show little respect for GPs. Hospitals push for volume over care. The average GP consult lasts 5–10 minutes. Complex cases and elderly patients require 30–40 minutes; counselling can take 45. Yet medical aids fail to recognize this value.

This leads to underdiagnosis, misdiagnosis, and immense stress for doctors accused of negligence—simply for working under time constraints imposed by funders.

The architects of South Africa’s NHI are clueless about the realities faced by frontline GPs managing complex conditions.

In a profit-driven system, doctor performance is assessed via computer modelling—a poor reflection of care quality. I battle funders over this constantly.

How can two neurologists be paid ten times more than a GP who spends the same time and makes a better diagnosis?

What Must Change

We need to:

- Remove profit-driven medical funders.

- Restore independence to medical schools—free from Big Pharma.

- Re-establish the trusted, independent family physician.

- Fund medical boards solely through member contributions.

Big Pharma’s influence has corrupted medical boards, silencing doctors who speak out against fraud. COVID exposed how agencies like the CDC, FDA, AAP, AAGO, and AAC were funded by Big Pharma to mislead the public about vaccine safety—without following the science.

Dr. E V Rapiti

Family Physician | Cape Town

October 5, 2025

Dr. Rapiti has over four decades of experience in family medicine. He believes the interference and bullying by medical aids have destroyed the art of clinical medicine and made the practice of medicine deeply unenjoyable.

📞 Contact: 082 581 1846

📧 Email: robertrapiti@gmail.com