Sovereignty: The Last Defence Against Global Hegemony

By Dr E.V. Rapiti

8 March 2026

For several decades, powerful nations engineered regime changes in developing countries to control their resources. This pattern is not accidental, nor is it a relic of the Cold War. It is a deliberate strategy of domination, executed through covert operations, economic coercion, political destabilisation, and the installation of compliant leadership in nations rich in minerals, oil, gas, and strategic geography.

The victims have overwhelmingly been developing nations—countries whose only “crime” was possessing resources coveted by global powers. Their people have paid the price through war, sanctions, poverty, and the erosion of national dignity.

Iran stands out as a rare exception.

It resisted through resilience, patriotism, and preparedness.

Despite decades of sanctions, sabotage, and attempts at internal destabilisation, it maintained its sovereignty by cultivating national unity, investing in self‑reliance, and refusing to surrender its political independence. Whether one agrees with Iran’s internal politics is irrelevant to the larger truth: it refused to be conquered.

This is the lesson the world continues to ignore.

A nation that cannot defend its sovereignty—politically, economically, culturally, and militarily—will eventually be governed by foreign interests. And foreign interests do not arrive with compassion. They arrive with contracts, conditions, and the quiet expectation of obedience. These predator nations have no respect for child or labour laws. Maximum profit is their main goal, even if it means using children to work in mines for a pittance.

If more nations defend their sovereignty, global‑hegemony superpowers may finally give way to the peace and stability the entire world desires.

This is not wishful thinking. It is a historical pattern. Empires collapse not when they are challenged militarily, but when enough nations refuse to bow.

The world is entering a new era—one in which the old powers are losing their grip and emerging nations are discovering their voice. But sovereignty is not gifted; it is earned through vigilance, unity, and the courage to resist external manipulation.

The future of global peace depends on whether developing nations choose submission or sovereignty.

History will not be kind to those who surrendered their independence for temporary comfort.

Iran’s battle to protect its sovereignty is an extremely costly exercise for the entire world, including the perpetrators of this war.

This futile conflict is costing the U.S. billions of dollars in taxpayer money—funds that could have been used to provide housing, healthcare, education, address crime, reduce unemployment, and improve service delivery. Many cities in the U.S. have become crime‑infested and totally dilapidated, like many cities in struggling third‑world countries—a far cry from the first‑world nation it once was.

This outrageous war, which has taken thousands of innocent lives on both sides of the divide, will further impoverish the global economy. The only victors will be the arms manufacturers, not the citizens of the world.

The UN has become totally sterile and a useless body in ending these wars. The ICC has become equally impotent in prosecuting the perpetrators who have violated international laws and disrupted world peace.

The U.S. is fighting this war blindfolded ever since Iran destroyed its major radar installation in the UAE. The U.S. can no longer deliver its missiles to selective military targets in Iran. It has been outmanoeuvred. This might lead to irrational decisions, and out of desperation, Washington may unleash a nuclear missile that could destroy much of Iran, as happened in World War II in Japan.

Peaceful negotiations no longer seem to work because of immense mistrust and the lack of neutrality among negotiators.

The Vietnam War ended when millions of Americans took to the streets and forced their government to end the war. They were fed up with receiving thousands of corpses each month.

The people must—and can—end these wars by protesting against them.

Iran is no threat to the U.S. It has armed itself to the teeth to defend its sovereignty against a predicted U.S. invasion aimed at regime change. This is its right, and it has planned well—contrary to Washington’s expectations.

Iran retaliated by neutralising U.S. army bases in Arab countries allied with the U.S. and Israel. It was careful not to strike civilian targets, unlike the U.S. and Israel, who flagrantly killed innocent children.

Ideally, the U.S. and its allies in the West should leave the Middle East. They have no business being there. These countries should be left to develop on their own, as Burkina Faso is doing. The plundering of developing countries’ resources by powerful Western nations must come to an end. The days of colonialism, imperialism, and a unipolar world controlled by the U.S. and its allies are over. New and powerful players have emerged on the world stage. They cannot live in a bubble and pretend these economic and military powers do not exist.

Asian giants have proved that they have the ability to thrive without the help of the West.

Why is the U.S. insisting that the dollar be used as the only currency for trade?

The answer is obvious: without doing an ounce of work, it earns money from transactions it had no role in. This is not a progressive economy. It is typical of a feudal system. This must end.

The current war in the Middle East has the potential not just to become World War III, but to result in the annihilation of the world’s population. All it requires is one madman to pull the trigger on a nuclear bomb.

Sending ground forces to fight wars where ballistic missiles and drones dominate the outcomes is a colossal waste of time, money, and human resources. It is no longer World War II.

After its defeats in Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq, America should be well aware of this fact. The current US Secretary for Defense, Hesegeth, who is hell‑bent on sending U.S. troops to fight in this war, needs an education from experienced U.S. war veterans.

This is a clarion call to American citizens to force their government to end this war—just as they ended the Vietnam War—for the sake of world peace and prosperity.

Mainstream media no longer have the monopoly on news

One major difference in recent wars, compared to all previous wars, is that propagandists and state‑owned media have had no chance against independent media, which keeps us updated by the second on how the war is progressing.

According to top U.S. military experts, the U.S. had no business entering this war, and they predicted it would fail to bring about the much‑desired illegal regime change in Iran. Trump has learned that Iran is not a pushover like Venezuela or the surrounding Arab states. They have a 5,000‑year history. This war united the country. It backfired on Trump’s plans to split the nation.

Trump's arrogance must be tamed

Trump is too arrogant and extremely naive to accept that he is fighting a losing battle, so it is up to struggling Americans to force his administration to end this war and stop haemorrhaging their diminishing resources.

Now that Israel has been hit hard, its citizens are going to call for the resignation of their leader through mass demonstrations.

Netanyahu is daft to think he can destroy six countries just to protect Israel’s existence.

To end a war that has the potential to destroy the entire world is not a sign of weakness or capitulation, but a sign of great wisdom, foresight, and moral fortitude.

My dream for peace

My dream is for us to create a world void of hatred, mistrust, and shallow prejudices based on religious beliefs and customs.

We must learn to see and respect one another as human beings. The world has become shamefully uncompassionate. We live in an uncaring world, with each one only caring for himself. We need each other to survive.

We need to reverse the clock to a time when people cared for one another and governments served not as dictators, but as servants of the people.

Dr E.V. Rapiti

8 March 2026

Cape Town

---

Bio

Dr E.V. Rapiti is a family physician with over four decades of service, working in a poor community by choice. His political consciousness was shaped in childhood as he witnessed the brutal injustices of apartheid. Throughout his life, he has been a steadfast advocate for peace, justice, and the rights of ordinary people.

A keen observer of geopolitics, he challenges dominant narratives and has little regard for the propaganda disseminated by state‑aligned media. His work reflects a lifelong commitment to truth, dignity, and the defence of human sovereignty.