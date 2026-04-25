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Steve
9h

Absolutely critical to highlight the fundamental value and dignity in work. But with the rise in automation, robotics and AI; the world will see many jobs become redundant in this brave new world. Humanity is being eroded and robotics elevated as a result of capitalistic impulses to prioritise money over Humanity.

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