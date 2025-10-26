Social Media Hysteria Won’t Solve School Violence

Dr E. V. Rapiti — October 25, 2025

In the wake of the violent incident at Milnerton High School, several TikTok influencers with over 160,000 followers have taken it upon themselves to advise the public on how to deal with school violence. Sadly, most of them have no understanding of the complex psychological, social, and environmental factors that drive such behaviour.

They resort to emotional outbursts, sensationalism, and moral grandstanding — all of which play into the emotions of their equally uninformed followers. This kind of reactive commentary does nothing to help the situation; it only deepens division and fuels anger.

What is urgently needed now is not more outrage, but thoughtful, calm, and practical solutions — guided by experienced professionals who understand child and adolescent behaviour. Jails and expulsions are not the answer. True progress will come from addressing the root causes: poor parenting, lack of discipline, weak school management, and a society that normalises aggression.

Let’s stop letting social media emotions dictate how we handle serious societal problems. It’s time for reason, not rage.

The major stakeholders need to come together and find a solution. We cannot dismiss it under the carpet like it is always done.

About the author

Dr Ellapen V. Rapiti is a family physician, author, and social commentator based in Cape Town. He has over 40 years of experience addressing youth, mental health, and community issues.