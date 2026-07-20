Skin Condition Without a Rash: A Deep Dermatophyte Infection Presenting as Perineal Dysesthesia and Formication

Dr EV Rapiti — MBBS, FCFP, DCH, DMH, MBA

July 20, 2026

Abstract

Deep dermatophyte infections are uncommon and often misdiagnosed, particularly when they present without visible skin changes. This case describes a woman in her sixties with perineal dryness, burning on urination, urinary frequency, nocturia, sleep deprivation, daytime drowsiness, and formication in the absence of rash. Multiple topical therapies failed, and the unusual symptom constellation led to significant psychological distress. Empirical treatment with itraconazole resulted in rapid and complete resolution, including restoration of normal sleep and elimination of daytime somnolence. The case highlights the importance of considering deep fungal infections, particularly Trichophyton rubrum–associated Majocchi’s granuloma, in patients with unexplained perineal sensory symptoms. Failure to recognise such conditions may lead to psychiatric misdiagnosis and harmful polypharmacy. This report underscores the need for clinical vigilance in atypical presentations of fungal disease.

Keywords

Deep dermatophyte infection; Majocchi’s granuloma; Trichophyton rubrum; formication; perineal dysesthesia; nocturia; misdiagnosis; polypharmacy; itraconazole.

Introduction

Dermatophyte infections typically present with characteristic rashes, scaling, or erythema. However, deep dermatophyte infections—particularly Majocchi’s granuloma caused by Trichophyton rubrum—may invade hair follicles and dermis, producing sensory disturbances without visible skin changes. These atypical presentations pose diagnostic challenges and may be mistaken for neuropathic, psychogenic, or genitourinary conditions. Misdiagnosis can lead to unnecessary investigations, inappropriate psychiatric labelling, and harmful polypharmacy. This case illustrates the importance of recognising deep fungal infections in patients with unexplained perineal symptoms.

Case Presentation

A female in her sixties, who had been my patient for over forty years, presented with a most unusual constellation of symptoms arising from the skin around the perineum—without any rash.

She complained of dryness in the skin between the vagina and anal area. In addition to the dryness, she experienced a burning sensation over that part of the skin when she went to urinate. She dreaded passing urine because of the pain. She also developed a sudden increase in urinary frequency, despite her diabetes being well controlled.

Her urinary frequency progressed to nocturia, waking her several times at night. This led to sleep deprivation, and she became excessively drowsy during the day, struggling to stay awake and function normally. The nocturia and daytime somnolence added significantly to her distress.

We tried a wide range of topical creams to relieve her symptoms, but nothing worked. Barrier creams, mild steroids mixed with antifungal creams, and even castor oil patches offered no relief. Increasing her topical oestrogen cream was attempted, suspecting an oestrogen deficiency might explain the dryness, but that did not work either.

The symptoms worsened. She complained of a sense of formication—as if something was crawling under her skin. There was no pruritus to suggest an allergy.

This went on for two whole months. It made her depressed, not knowing the cause and fearing she might suffer with this condition for the rest of her life.

Had she seen a psychiatrist, she would likely have been diagnosed with a psychotic disorder and placed on a metabolically dangerous atypical antipsychotic, worsening her diabetes through weight gain.

Based on past clinical experience, I decided to treat her empirically for a resistant fungal infection with itraconazole 100 mg daily for two weeks.

By the first day she felt immediate improvement. By the fourth day the symptoms had completely disappeared. Her urinary frequency settled, her nocturia resolved, and she regained normal sleep. The daytime drowsiness vanished. Her depression was replaced with joy and elation. She felt relieved that her sexual life had returned to its former state.

I shared her sense of joy because it bothered me immensely that I could not find a cause for her problem. It was a first for me.

Discussion

Deep dermatophyte infection as the underlying cause

The patient’s unusual presentation—perineal dryness, burning on urination, urinary frequency, nocturia, sleep disturbance, daytime drowsiness, and formication without any visible rash—is characteristic of a deep dermatophyte infection, most commonly caused by Trichophyton rubrum. Unlike superficial tinea, deep dermatophyte infections invade the hair follicles and dermis, producing granulomatous inflammation and irritation of cutaneous nerves, which explains the crawling sensation.

Majocchi’s granuloma, the deep form of dermatophyte infection, is well known for its resistance to topical antifungals and poor response to fluconazole. This is because the organism resides below the epidermis, where superficial agents cannot reach. The patient’s lack of response to barrier creams, steroid–antifungal combinations, castor oil, and increased topical oestrogen is consistent with this deeper pathology.

Itraconazole is the preferred systemic agent for deep dermatophyte infections due to its excellent penetration into keratin, hair follicles, and subcutaneous tissue. The patient’s rapid improvement within 24 hours and complete resolution by day four strongly supports the diagnosis of a deep T. rubrum infection.

Psychological consequences of undiagnosed medical conditions

Undiagnosed, debilitating medical conditions often exert profound psychological effects on patients.

Persistent symptoms without an identifiable cause can lead to anxiety, hopelessness, and depression.

In this case, the patient feared she would suffer indefinitely, and her distress escalated as multiple treatments failed. The nocturia and sleep deprivation worsened her emotional state, creating a vicious cycle of fatigue, despair, and fear.

Such scenarios create fertile ground for misdiagnosis, particularly when clinicians become desperate for an explanation.

When symptoms are atypical or invisible, patients may be labelled as having psychiatric disorders, opening the floodgates to useless and often harmful polypharmacy.

This includes sedatives, antidepressants, antipsychotics, and neuropathic agents—none of which address the underlying pathology and many of which carry significant metabolic and cognitive risks.

This case underscores the importance of maintaining diagnostic humility and considering less common medical causes before attributing symptoms to psychiatric disease.

Conclusion

This case highlights the importance of recognising deep fungal infections in patients with perineal sensory disturbances, dysuria without urinary tract infection, urinary frequency, nocturia, sleep disturbance, and formication in the absence of visible rash.

Deep dermatophyte infections, particularly those caused by Trichophyton rubrum, may present atypically and be easily overlooked.

Failure to identify such conditions may lead to psychiatric misdiagnosis and harmful polypharmacy.

Clinicians should remain vigilant and consider deep fungal disease when confronted with unexplained perineal dysesthesia.

Learning Points

Not all fungal infections present with a rash.



Deep dermatophyte infections can cause formication, burning, dysuria, urinary frequency, and nocturia.

Sleep deprivation and daytime drowsiness may result from nocturia caused by deep fungal disease.

Trichophyton rubrum can invade the dermis and hair follicles, producing symptoms without visible skin changes.

Itraconazole is highly effective for deep fungal infections when topical agents fail.

Misdiagnosis as psychiatric illness is a real risk when sensory symptoms occur without visible pathology.

Undiagnosed medical conditions can lead to psychological distress and harmful polypharmacy.



Author Biography — Dr Ellapen V. Rapiti, MBBS, FCFP, DCH, DMH, MBA, is a senior family physician with nearly fifty years of continuous clinical practice in Cape Town. His academic work focuses on diagnostic reasoning, mental health, addiction medicine, and atypical presentations in primary care. During the COVID‑19 pandemic, he contributed to community‑based management through an early‑intervention approach that informed practical care for patients outside hospital settings. His current interests include complex diagnostic challenges and reducing misdiagnosis and unnecessary polypharmacy in frontline medicine.

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Dr Ellapen V. Rapiti

MBBS, FCFP, DCH, DMH, MBA

Cape Town, South Africa

20 July 2026

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