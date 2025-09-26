Dr’s Rapiti's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy Juskowich's avatar
Nancy Juskowich
1d

It never fails to amaze me in a horrible way how they will not stop trying to cancel out the truth and ways to heal. They have way to much to lose and I do not know what it will take for them to ever give up. I just pray that day will come for all the real heroes like you and the other courageous doctors and all the people of the world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Eleftherios Gkioulekas's avatar
Eleftherios Gkioulekas
1d

Dear Dr. Rapiti. You should write it up as a case study and send it to the IMA journal (Journal of Independent Medicine). Then article can be shared on social media. Or you can share a post about the article. There are many people out there that could help with the literature review, or you can do it single author. You could check with Colleen to see if she is interested.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Dr Ev RAPITI and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Ev RAPITI
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture