Scans will never replace good clinical acumen, Dr E V RAPITI August 13, 2025, Cape Town

" We are so obsessed with fancy scans, costly investigations and fancy specialists, that we pay the price by ignoring the priceless value of a seasoned physician's good clinical acumen and ability to think, which no machine can ever replace.

The past few decades have witnessed great deal of advancements in medical technology, laboratory investigations and medical devices which have played a significant role in making accurate diagnosis early. They have enabled doctors to perform complicated surgical procedures with excellent outcomes and minimal complications. MRI scans, computerised imaging, endoscopic and robotic guidance have made it easy to perform major surgeries.

The downside of this advancement, however, is that good clinical history and its importance have been totally ignored both by doctors and the general naive public. After all the expenses and time, these sophisticated tests seldom get to the root of many problems as well as a good clinical history can.

Every patient with a mild but chronic and intermittent headache or pain in the body is sent for a scan, which invariably comes back negative for any detectable underlying pathology.

I have no doubt that if one has to do a study on all the brain scans and match it with the number of positive findings, the positives would be below 1% percent.

Yesterday was one day, like many other days in my practice for the last forty years that a good clinical history was sufficient and better than all the tests in the world to crack a diagnosis that evaded the radar of expensive tests.

Here are some examples to illustrate my point

My first patient was a 17 year old female in matric who presented to me with a three year history of a chronic intermittent headache. I saw her for the first time on the insistence of the dad.

I gathered that the mom naively believed that specialists and hospitals are the best places to find solutions for medical problems.

I knew the family for over thirty years, so I was a bit surprised that I only saw the daughter three years after she has been having these headaches.

I was told that the family was put through a great expense to remove her wisdom teeth but that failed.

Her pleasant demeanor was a clue that her headaches were extra-cranial. The other clue that the headaches were not due to brain pathology was the intermittent nature of these headaches.

This prompted me to ask my famous next question which works all the time and is far better than issuing a script for addicting pain tablets - even though time consuming, good histories yield better results than expensive tests..

She opened up to me that she was overwhelmed by the amount of homework for her matric year.

She went to bed at 12 am and got up at six am.

All she did was to study. She never took any breaks nor participated in recreational activities like sports, hobbies or had any fun.

I happen to know that the school that she attends is very particular about achieving the best results in the area so that they can brag in the media about how good their school is at the end of the year.

This myopic selfish agenda/objective of the school, i am convinced, has destroyed the lives of many learners.

It was not a school to develop learners into well balanced all rounders but study-hogs, neglecting vital aspects of their development to make them confident adults..

On examination, all her upper muscles were taut, tight and tender. This was a clear sign of underlying chronic stress as a result of her Scholastic demands .

She looked like a child that wanted to please her parents and her school. I have treated several other learners like her who ended up severely depressed, suicidal, cutting themselves and turning to drugs because they couldn't cope and meet the expectations of parents who want the impossible.

I relieved the child of her pain with dry needling and explained to her the importance of taking breaks and having fun without feeling guilty.

I made her understand that she must stop competing with the rest of her peers. She just needs to do her best. I shared my philosophy that it is better to end up a happy second than a drained and washed out first.

The marks on one's certificate, I told her, is not a reflection of one's intelligence. Our education system, right into the tertiary level, is based on memory and rote learning.

She was shocked when I told her that many distinction students, with good memories, ended up failures in the job market because they, like many doctors, did not know how to apply their knowledge.

She felt extremely relieved that her headaches had stopped after the needling. She felt good when I told her not to destroy her life over grades, the importance of good sleep and making time to have fun. I advised her to contact me whenever she felt under the weather and was too afraid to approach her parents. Children often feel alone and we need to provide them a platform to vent fearlessly. They need to be heard.

My next case was a pleasant young man, a very successful businessman, who suffered with intractable dyspepsia for 15 years. He spent hundreds of thousands of rands on specialists, hospital admissions, scopes, countless lab tests and a variety of proton pump inhibitors , antibiotics, vitamins and on integrative practitioners. All his tests were normal but nothing helped him.

I reassured him that all his tests were normal and concluded that many of his digestive symptoms were due to an excessive use of PPIs and other medications.

He suffered from anxiety, depression and panic attacks.

The fact that he didn't know what was the cause of his unremitting symptoms made him extremely despondent.

None of the specialists bothered to find answers. All they did was to shrug their shoulders and dismiss him.

I took a completely different route. I put him on a carnivore diet because I suspected a leaky gut, Adjuvanted NAC to improve his mitochondrial function, high dose vit D and seriously addressed his anxiety.

He was taught how to practice breathing exercises and not to get worked up about everything.

My third patient was a lady I saw a few days ago. She looked like a bag of nerves in pain.

She was getting over a broken second marriage because of infidelity, and worked seven days a week as a manager in the cake department for a major chain store. She was under heavy pressure by the store to increase turnover. The store is doing very badly because of stiff competition.

The lady was concerned that she had big bumps on her head.

I could see no bumps at all but she remained unconvinced with my findings.

With a bit of needling, her pain and headache subsided.

I advised her to take a break and seriously think of settling up her own cake catering business because I knew her company was closing down many stores.

After 40 minutes she left very satisfied.

She contacted me on my phone two days later complaining that her pain had not resolved and was convinced that she had lumps on her head. She wanted a letter for the local hospital. She was totally upset that I mentioned that her stress was the major cause of her headaches.

In her mind, the stress had nothing to do with it.

She stormed into my rooms with the letter, jumped down my staff's throat screaming that my letter was incorrect. Stress was not an issue according to her.

I saw her in my emergency room because she was making an unpleasant scene in the waiting room with her recalcitrant behaviour.

I rewrote the letter and offered to see her again at no charge to placate her. She agreed, took the letter but walked away without waiting to be helped.

She remained convinced that she had lumps on her head.

She will have a 24 hour wait at the busy day hospital and be sent away with a few analgesics as is the case at the hospital. Due to limited state funds, the doctor is not going to order a head scan for a stress related headache.

These cases are just small sample from my practice that illustrate the importance of good clinical medicine, which is sadly being replaced by useless and expensive tests.

Doctors need to hone their clinical skills before they are eventually replaced by robots that cannot think.

Ai will and can never replace the thinking brain to make decisions that require a discerning mind.

Dr Rapiti is a family physician in the poor densely populated suburb of Mitchells Plain, Cape Town for over forty years. He has honed his clinical skills over the years, discovered smart handles to make proper diagnosis without relying on unnecessary tests and fancy investigations. He is unafraid to challenge the norm to discover new things to help his clients.

He fears that the true art of medicine will be destroyed if doctors rely too much on tests Instead of developing their clinical acumen.

robertrapiti@gmail.com, www drrapiti.com