Dr Ev RAPITI
2h

Thank you for sharing your experience. I have learnt that listening to the patients, doctors will make almost 90% of their diagnosis. Doctors must stop rushing for their script pads as soon as the patients start speaking.

Nancy Juskowich
3d

There will never be enough doctors like you Dr Rapiti! America, I fear is almost hopelessly destroyed by allopathic hospitals/doctors owned by pharmaceutical companies. We have the worst food, diets and chemicals in everything. Then, everyone wants a pill, or test to make everything better. They don’t even realize why they get more and more problems. I try to avoid all of it and all of them.

