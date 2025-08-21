---

Respect Without Hierarchy: The Architecture of Ethical Care

By Ellapen Rapiti – August 21, 2025

In my years of practice, I’ve encountered a recurring paradox: patients who shower me with praise while treating my reception staff with contempt. They speak of my compassion, my thoroughness, my dedication—yet they fail to recognize that none of these qualities could reach them without the quiet strength of those at the front desk.

Whilst I appreciate the respect and praises of people who visit me for the first time, I lose all respect for them when they treat my staff with contempt, rudeness and abruptness. I have been long enough not to be swayed easily by hollow praises. I have learnt through experience how to differentiate the sincere from the insincere.

Having spent over 42 years working with a very poor community, I have discovered that working with the poor is a far more pleasant and rewarding experience than dealing with one person that comes to me from semi-affluent or leafy suburbs of Cape Town with a condescending attitude that they superior beings.

The poor would express their appreciation with unquestionable sincerity. People from outside Mitchell Plain would shower me with suffocating praises only for me to learn from my reception, how rude they were either on the phone, at the reception or when they made their appointments.

When I learn about the offensive behaviour of these people towards my reception, who try their best to address medical queries that they are not equipped to do, it leaves me utterly riled.

I fully understand people's frustration with their illnesses and experiences but what I can't understand and will not accept is for them to take it on my wife and receptionist, who perform a wide range of duties besides taking appointments and fielding calls from desperate patients wanting help from my staff. They deal with medical aid queries, emergencies and suppliers.

The biggest nightmare is dealing with clients that need authorizations from the medical aids. Most low-end medical aids insist on authorisation numbers for them to see a doctor. Medical aids, are purposely understaffed, so getting an authorisation number is like extracting teeth from a hen's beak.

When members don't have an authorisation number, they would insist that they want to see me and promise to obtain it later. Our staff have to keep reminding them to send us their number. This is when patients become rude and uncooperative with our receptionist.

This behavior is not merely rude. It is revealing. It exposes a moral inconsistency: the inability to extend respect across perceived hierarchies. People who cannot treat their peers and people in the service industry with the same dignity they reserve for authority figures are not sincere. They are hollow pretenders of virtue, not practitioners of it. I lose all respect for them—not out of disrespect, but out of principle.

Most of the rude patients work in similar situations to my staff so one would expect them to know the importance of communicating in a polite, civil and courteous manner but they don't.

My receptionists are not beneath me. They are beside me. They absorb the frustrations of the sick, the anxious, and the impatient. They manage the flow of care, the emotional temperature of the waiting room, and the dignity of every encounter. Without them, my service would not be complete. They deserve every ounce of credit I receive.

My staff are irreplaceable and I appreciate them dearly.

When my staff are abused, I immediately take action and put an immediate end to it. Sometimes, I am compelled to discharge these patients from my practice for the peace of my staff and my wonderful patients. These patients upset the tranquility of our rooms.

The other day we had an unpredictably busy day. Patients presented with a wide array of conditions.

One of them was a 12 year old young lad, who was brought in by his mother. It turned out that the child refused to go to school because he suddenly became afraid of crowds and sat alone during school breaks according to his teachers. He concealed his face behind his hands being of a very shy disposition. This child suffered from intense social phobia. He was also doing badly at maths and this effected his self-esteem.

A fifteen minute visit ended up 40 minutes. The child and mother needed counselling. To postpone counselling was only going make matters worse for the child. After the session, the young lad and his mom felt much better. He gained more confidence after we gave his mother the number of a private tutor for his maths.

This and a few other severe cases threw my schedule out. My motto in practice is to solve the problem and not to chase time.

The majority of my patients are extremely understanding. They don't mind the wait. They enjoy sitting in my tranquil room listening to the soothing music that plays in the background.

This delay did not please one patient coming to us for first time. She was outraged to learn that we were delayed. She expected to be seen on time. She unapologetically and aggressively questioned my staff about the delay as if it was their fault. All explanations did not satisfy her. My staff accepted her aggressive tone in silence. Her aggressive manner upset the peace in the waiting room.

She left the rooms in a huff and returned later.

I was informed about her complaint. When she entered the room, she greeted me very politely, thanking me profusely for sorting out her mother's knee pain, unaware that my staff informed me about her unruly behaviour.

I proceeded to explain to her the reason for the delay; why I couldn't avoid it and that our work is unpredictable.

That took a good bit of my time. It turned out, her problem also required 30 minutes of time, 15 minutes longer than the allocated time.

I made a diagnosis of a vitreal tear, booked an appointment with the state hospital on my app, typed out a referral letter and issued a certificate.

She was very happy that I spent all the time conveniently ignoring the fact that I had five other patients waiting for me.

I reminded her that other patients in the room were being delayed but it did not phase her one bit.

I summed her up as someone who in spite of receiving more than her poor paying medical aid paid me for, thought she was entitled to my generosity and that her falsely lavish praises pays for my services, regardless of her brash behaviour towards my staff.

I spoke with my staff at the end of the day and I informed them that I have decided to discharge this patient from the practice.

I felt that I am not going to rush through my patients just to be on time for one inconsiderate patient..

Thankfully, all my patients are absolutely marvellous and a delight to work with.

This particular patient is not alone. I have had a few of them that I took the principled stand to discharge from my practice. One difficult demanding patient is enough to sap you of all your mental energy.

Some have returned apologising and I have accepted them.

I value my wife Joan for being with me for over forty years and Natalie who has been with me for over twenty years. We work as a great team.

Upsetting them affects me as well and interferes with the smooth running of the practice..

I come across several clients who share their terrible experiences in their work, where the employer takes absolutely no interest in the wellbeing of their staff.

This is extremely prevalent in the corporate world. The attitude of the corporate world is: "you are a paid slave, if you don't like it we will replace you "

Many stupid corporate bosses do not know that good staff are the backbone of successful businesses. Without good staff, most companies will crumble.

To patients who are rude, my advice to them is, if they don't change their rude behaviour, no one will be willing to help them.

Respect that excludes the frontline is hollow. It is a façade that collapses under scrutiny. True ethical maturity is measured not by how one treats those in power, but by how one treats those without it.

In my practice, respect is not a reward—it is a baseline. It is the architecture upon which ethical care is built. And in that architecture, every pillar matters.

Dr E V Rapiti

Cape Town

August 21, 2025

