Resist the Education Department’s Vaccine Mandate
📅 September 7, 2025
The September 5 deadline to oppose the Department of Education’s compulsory vaccine directive has passed —
but our duty to resist has not.
This unchecked policy threatens to:
- 🚫 Strip unvaccinated children of their constitutional right to education
- 💉 Subject vaccinated children to endless injections of doubtful safety
- ⚠️ Leave parents solely responsible for any harm — without support or recourse
This is not protection.
This is coercion masquerading as care.
---
✊ We Must Act
- Fiercely oppose this abuse of power
- Defend our children from medical overreach
- Demand accountability from those who legislate without listening
Let this be our line in the sand.
Let this be the moment we choose courage over compliance.
---
🔗 Authored by Dr Ellapen Rapiti
Family Physician, Child & Mental Health Specialist, Ethical Advocate
Legacy Builder for Principled Reform