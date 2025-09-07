Resist the Education Department’s Vaccine Mandate

📅 September 7, 2025

The September 5 deadline to oppose the Department of Education’s compulsory vaccine directive has passed —

but our duty to resist has not.

This unchecked policy threatens to:

- 🚫 Strip unvaccinated children of their constitutional right to education

- 💉 Subject vaccinated children to endless injections of doubtful safety

- ⚠️ Leave parents solely responsible for any harm — without support or recourse

This is not protection.

This is coercion masquerading as care.

---

✊ We Must Act

- Fiercely oppose this abuse of power

- Defend our children from medical overreach

- Demand accountability from those who legislate without listening

Let this be our line in the sand.

Let this be the moment we choose courage over compliance.

---

🔗 Authored by Dr Ellapen Rapiti

Family Physician, Child & Mental Health Specialist, Ethical Advocate

Legacy Builder for Principled Reform