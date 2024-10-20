The pressures on relationships caused by COVID policies by Dr E V Rapiti, Cape Town October 20, 2024.

Modern day pressures, demands and challenges to keep one's head above the water in these tough economic times has put a huge strain on the relationships of many couples, families and marriages.

This was most evident during and after COVID when so many people lost their jobs, their houses, cars and all their valuable possessions just to survive and to keep their families from starving.

Children had to relocate to cheaper schools and learn to adapt to environments that were totally foreign to them.

Many Couples' emotional fuses became short when they could not meet their monthly debt obligations. Many ended up having sudden severe heart attacks, turned to substance abuse, gender violence shot through the roofs and some took their lives because they just couldn't cope.

People employed in the non-essential service industries, like travel and tourism; arts and culture; sports and recreation, informal traders and small businesses were hit the hardest because they had to shut down in the three years of the orchestrated lockdowns.

The global elite responsible and the sellout leaders, who colluded with each other to come up with the Idea of shutting the whole world on the concocted fear that society was under threat. The elite and government leaders all lived well. The politicians received their salaries for doing nothing, the global elite were making merry, jetting about the world, polluting the atmosphere, with gay abandon, whilst the rest of the world's plebs were struggling to survive.

Shutting small and medium sized businesses played right in the hands of big corporate businesses, who were making enormous profits through the absence of competition from the smaller businesses.

There's ample evidence that the citizens of the world were never ever in danger of being exterminated by a mild virus. We are paying dearly, economically, for this haphazard decision to shut down the world's economy on the unproven fear that the world was in serious danger of losing millions of people.

Children suffered the most with three years of lockdowns, masking and isolation. The deleterious consequences of this heinous decision to shut down schools are yet to be fully assessed and quantified.

What has already been established is that the level of learning and ability to socialise has declined considerably in these children due them not being present in school and not participating in sport .

The loss these children had to endure from three years of lockdowns has far outweighed any benefits from locking schools down.

Children, it has been widely established by leading authors and researchers, were the least vulnerable to succumb to this virus because of their robust immune system and they never ever posed a threat to anyone. Masks have done more harm than good in countless ways.

There's been absolutely no evidence that the masks protected anyone from getting the virus nor did it help to prevent the spread.

In fact the incidence of death from COVID amongst children was far less than it was with influenza.

All of what has just been written about the impact of COVID on our lives also explains the severe breakdown down in relationships between couples and amongst families as well as friends.

People were divided on whether to mask or not to mask and whether to jab or not to jab. Once loving and united families were suddenly split by the decision whether to jab or not to jab.

Families have been sadly split permanently on this issue.

I have treated several couples who could no longer bear the strain on their marriages. The three years of pain caused by the lockdowns have made people more intolerant and less civil to one another.

People get angry with each other over very trivial issues.

I would like to offer a list of thoughts that can help couples that are battling to find peace in their relationships.

I call them the C's to a successful relationship.

Here it is.

Successful relationships depend on:

1) the ability to make compromises over a difference of opinion or action the ability to control one's fragile emotions over trivial issues, the need to communicate civilly at all times, 4 the importance of caring unconditionally, capturing each other's hearts with little acts of kindness, complementing and not competing with each other, c condoning minor travesties for the greater good, c complimenting each other as often as possible, s seeing each other as companions and not as adversaries, to stop challenging each other because life is too short to remain miserable all the time, to care and love for each other in the storms as you would in the sunshine of your life Cook up new ways of revitalising your relationship by going out more often to keep the relationship alive and happy To count your blessings

Measure your love for each other when the chips are down, not when they are going god.

15. Seek counselling to find solutions, instead of destroying each other through constant bickering and confrontation.

The world citizens need much healing. We need to do it for one another because our governments and the global elites seem to take vicarious pleasure seeing us starve to death whilst they make merry and feast at the dinner table at our expense.

Dr E V Rapiti

Cape Town

Saturday, October, 19, 2024.

Dr Rapiti is a family physician with over Forty years of experience, working in the impoverished suburb of Mitchells Plain. Apart from treating over 3000 COVID patients with a 99.97% success rate, he has a keen interest in treating addiction and has been offering couple and marital counselling from his practice.

He is also the author of the self-help book, "4 Steps 2 Healing". The book is aimed to empower substance users to overcome and cope with addiction without pharmacological intervention.

He is busy working on a book, "No one should have died from COVID". The book will recount his experiences treating patients during the Delta strain and the challenges that he encountered during that period.

He felt compelled to write this article to redress the severe harm that our failed COVID policies have done to society as a whole.