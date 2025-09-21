Reclaiming Recognition for the Frontline Discoverers of Disease

Introduction

In a time when public trust in medicine has been shaken, this article offers a powerful reminder: the true discoverers of disease are not those cloaked in academic prestige, but those who stand at the bedside. Dr. E. V. Rapiti, a family physician from Cape Town, South Africa, reflects on the COVID-19 pandemic and the global failure to honour the frontline clinicians who risked everything to save lives. This is not just a critique—it is a call to restore dignity, truth, and recognition to those who serve where healing begins.

About the Author

Dr. E. V. Rapiti is a family physician, child and mental health specialist, and ethical medicine advocate based in Cape Town, South Africa. Known for his unwavering commitment to patient care and principled advocacy, he has spent decades championing the rights of frontline clinicians and challenging institutional narratives that marginalize their contributions. His work blends clinical insight with moral clarity, and his legacy is built on truth, dignity, and the belief that medicine must always serve the people first.

In the early days of an outbreak of a disease, when fear is raw and uncertainty reigns, it is not the virologists or epidemiologists who first identify the emergence of a new pathogen. It is the frontline doctors and nurses—those who face the suffering directly—who detect the anomaly. They are the ones who notice the unusual clustering of symptoms, the rapid deterioration, the failure of conventional treatments. Their clinical acumen, honed through years of experience, allows them to recognize that something new and dangerous is unfolding.

These clinicians do not wait for laboratory confirmation. They act. They isolate, treat, and document. They alert their colleagues and public health authorities. Their insights are immediate and practical, grounded in the lived reality of patient care. Pathologists and radiologists soon follow, helping to elucidate the pathogenesis—the mechanisms by which the disease harms the body. Their contributions are vital, but they are built upon the foundation laid by the frontline.

COVID is the perfect example of the outstanding role played by frontline doctors and frontline doctors to identify and come up with novel treatments to tame the disease, long before the, over-exaggerated opinion of virologists and epidemiologists was made.

Some of frontline doctors and clinicians who made their mark to tame COVID include Dr Chetty and myself from South Africa, Dr Jackie Stone from Zimbabwe, Dr Zelenko, Dr Pierre Kory, Dr Paul Marik, several frontline GPS in the US, Prof Hector Carvalio from Argentina, Dr Melvin Demello from India, hospital clinicians in Bangladesh and the Philippines as well as the doctors in China, who were the first to alert the world about the existence of a virus that was causing a fatal pneumonia.

It was these brave clinicians who used repurposed drugs and saved millions of lives throughout the world when the world's so-called experts, scientists and virologists captured the airways and media to, fallaciously announce that COVID was a lethal and untreatable disease, even though they had no knowledge of the pathogenesis of COVID.

These deskbound lab- restricted, self-appointed experts like Fauci, Francis Collins, Rochelle Wellensky, Abdool Karrim, Prof Madhi, Debra Birx, Hellen van Der Reece, scientists in the FDA, CDC and the WHO and several academics like them from all over the world, influenced government policies on COVID.

These academics, who never saw or treated a patient dictated the narrative and gave us scientifically unproven measures like like lockdowns, masking, safe distancing, masking and sanitation.

Frontline doctors achieved phenomenal success

The frontline doctors all over the world were achieved 100% success treating COVID from the inception of the pandemic using safe, effective inexpensive drugs like Ivermectin, hydroxy chloroquine, azithromycin, Doxycycline, steroids and other non pharmacological interventions - saline mouth washes, colloidal silver nebulisation.

As soon as the success of frontline doctors treating severely caught the attention of the terrified public, the services of these doctors were sought out by the desperate public.

The media and the so-called covid experts, who werre the chief advisors on COVID policy lost no time to gas-light these doctors, derided them as conspiracy theorists with the help of the captured media. Some of these doctors were reported to their medical boards and stripped off their licences on the absurd grounds of practicing unethically because they used a well established and safe drug like Ivermectin to save their patients lives.

Even the captured FDA got into the fray by tweeting that ivermectin was for horses and cows. This discouraged millions of patients from using Ivermectin. The FDA was shamed in court three years later for the tweet and conceded that they were wrong. They removed the tweet through a court order, but it was three years too late, when millions of lives were lost.

When Dr Martin Kuldorf, the newly appointed head of ACIP- advisory committee for immunity practices - tweeted that natural immunity was superior to artificial immunity, Dr. Gothlieb from the FDA, immediately had twitter remove the post and labelled Dr Kuldorf as an antivaxxer.

Dr Fauci did the same thing to Dr Jai Batacharhya, Dr Martin Kuldorf and Dr Sunetra Gupta, the authors of the Great Barrington declaration, in which they vehemently opposed the lockdowns as unscientific.

Prof Marik and Dr Pierre Kory were. both dismissed from their hospitals for saving the lives of their patients using Ivermectin, when there was tons of evidence to prove Ivermectin's safety, efficacy and versatility.

The world famous COVID, COVID vaccine expert, Dr Peter McCulloch, one most published authors, was removed from the board for his views on COVID.

Experts were pushing big pharma's agenda

Instead of recognising the ingenuity of these frontline doctors, the experts advising our governments appeared regularly on Television, like rock stars promoting the COVID vaccine as safe and effective and that it would end the pandemic after two shots.

They denounced doctors for using Ivermectin and HCQ but supported the inappropriate use of poorly tested toxic drugs like remdesivir, paxlovid and malnupiravir for COVID infection.

In spite of paxlovid having over110 drug interactions, the FDA recklessly approved the drug to be sold to patients without a prescription.

Pfizer were not aware of the efficacy and side effects of the vaccine - misleading

Under the right to know court case in Pretoria, South Africa, Pfizer mentioned in their contract to the South African government in February 2022 that they did know the efficacy and safety of their vaccine. They sold the drugs on the condition that they were granted full indemnity for their drug.

If Pfizer, one year after the roll out declared that they did not know about the safety and efficacy after doing their own trial, then how did these experts appear in public platforms and brazenly assure the gullible public that the vaccines were safe and effective, without any evidence for their claim.

The truth is out

One year after the roll out of the COVID vaccine, - march 2022, the same time they signed the contract with South Africa - Pfizer was forced by the FOI act to release their data.

Naomi Wilson and her team analysed the data which revealed that the COVID vaccine was associated with 1200 deaths and 43,000 side effects. This was clear evidence that Pfizer was not totally honest with the South African government when it signed the contract.

FDA's bizzaire request

What was extremely disturbing at the time was the FDA's shameless appeal to the judge to conceal the evidence for another 75 years. The judge wanted the data to be released entirely by September of 2022 and it was done. What were they trying to hide.

Public loses trust in the FDA

This bizarre request by the FDA the trust of entire medical fraternity and the public.

In the last few years there were a number of research papers revealing the amount of severe adverse events that were associated with the COVID vaccine.

Autopsies implicate vaccines

Many of these studies used autopsies to identify spike protein in the various organs to prove conclusively that 76% of cardiac deaths was the direct result of the spike protein landing in the heart muscle.

Coroners from the US and UK found unusual 1 meter insoluble clots in bodies of young people who died suddenly after taking the vaccine.

There have been a number of studies proving that the spike protein of the vaccine is responsible for the surge in Turbo cancers in healthy individuals.

Stone deaf silence by experts and media

In the light of all the evidence pointing to the vaccines waning efficacy after 90 days, the resistance of the omicron variants to the COVID vaccine, the huge number of deaths and severe side effects associated with the vaccine, there is a deafening silencer from both the main stream media and our highly paid, self-glorifred experts.

There isn't a figment of an apology from these experts to the public for blatantly misleading them.

The public and the gullible medical professionals, who devoured every word of these experts in the past, have lost all trust in them.

There is a call, and a correct one, by Senator Rand Paul to have Dr Fauci incarcerated for lying under oath and for misleading the American public.

Great and knowledgeable people are humble

Learned people are not great because of their great knowledge but because they have the humility to willingly concede when they are wrong. I have not come across a single expert, who misled us during COVID admit that they were wrong. This smacks of utter arrogance and and indifference to billions of people around the world for their advice.

Are virologists the real experts during a pandemic

After COVID and the way it was handled, as a frontline physician, with 99.97% success rate, I am convinced that it is not the virologists that sit comfortably in their offices downing mugs of coffee that are the true experts on new diseases but the frontline GPS and clinicians who risk their lives to see very ill patients and do whatever it takes to save the lives of their patients. Some die in the line of duty leaving their families destitute.

What happens when there's a new outbreak

Virologists are often far removed from the clinical setting and only get to know about the outbreak through news media. This is much later. They describe the morphology of the pathogen, sequence its genome, and publish their findings, without actually seeing the patients. Epidemiologists model its spread and propose containment strategies. These roles are important, but they are secondary. Yet paradoxically, it is these latecomers who dominate the discourse. They are elevated in media coverage, policy discussions, and academic recognition. Their voices are amplified, while the frontline is drowned out.

Disregard for frontline doctors, despicable

This inversion of credit is not merely unjust—it is dangerous. It undermines the morale of the frontline doctors who risk their lives to protect others. It distorts public understanding of how disease is truly discovered and managed. The brave frontline doctors using their clinical accumen and experiences to find new ways to treat new diseases.

This was solidly demonstrated during COVID, but for their great services they were gas-lit, pilloried, derided, de-platformed on social media like lepers.

We lived in a time when when good doctors were admonished for abiding by their Hippocratic oath by scientists, experts and a media that was shamelessly dancing to the tune of big pharma. This was done to the utter detriment of a society that implicitly trusted our experts and government to do the right thing.

Ask the vaccine injured

The people who suffered most were the obedient citizens and workers who were forced to take their vaccines. The elderly were told take the vaccine to get their pension, workers were told, "Vax or get fired". This was coercion.

Many have experienced severe side effects like sudden heart attacks, GBS, cancer and sudden death. No one is willing acknowledge the co-relation between the vaccine and their injuries.

Employers who forced their workers to take the vaccine have turned their backs on the vaccine injured, without any compensation.

We live in a truly sick world.

We must correct this imbalance. Recognition must begin where discovery begins: at the bedside, in the clinic, in the emergency room. The doctors and nurses who first confront the unknown deserve not only our gratitude but our respect, our support, and our trust. They are the true sentinels of public health. Let us honor them accordingly.

I hope in this article I have made a case that policy making for any health outbreak must include the frontline staff. They are as deserving of the same respect as the academics who sit in ivory towers without seeing a single patient.

Closing Note

This article is not just a record of events—it is a call to conscience. If you are a fellow clinician, a policymaker, a journalist, or simply someone who values truth, I urge you to reflect on what has been shared. The frontline must never again be silenced, sidelined, or sacrificed.

Dr E V Rapiti

Cape Town

September 21, 2025

