Dr Maria D Olivier🇿🇦
1d

Thank you for your time and knowledge, but you left out many South Africans who fought the fight from the beginning....Dr Susan Vosloo,Dr Charles Hoffe, Dr Tess Lawrie, Dr Claire Craig,Dr C Gerber, Dr T Bekker, prof Nathi Mdladla etc etc etc.

Eleftherios Gkioulekas
1d

I was shocked to find that it is not standard epidemiological practice to analyze patient case series. For example, if you treat 400 patients with 0 deaths for a disease with 90% fatality rate, the EBM pyramid concept is that you still need to run a randomized controlled trial!! It is self-evident that for certain combinations of these three numbers, efficacy is clear and convincing, so what interested me was to work out the math of how that works, which was done in the 2022 paper by myself, McCullough, and Zelenko. In fact, Sackett himself noted that there are such circumstances where an RCT is not needed, but noone else followed up on that observation. Also, this is a good time to mention the ivermectin book with testimonials for several frontline doctors, which includes an excellent book chapter by Dr. Rapiti, and which fleshes out what the frontline physicians achieved and how they were persecuted and suppressed by idiots and fools who misused their positions of authority: https://ivermectinbook.com/index.htmhttps://ivermectinbook.com/index.htm

