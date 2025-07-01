Senator Rand Paul deserves recognition for his relentless pursuit of justice in exposing what he alleges to be perjury, disinformation, and a cover-up by Dr. Anthony Fauci regarding gain-of-function research. Paul has accused Fauci of lying to Congress about the NIH's involvement in funding such experiments and is calling for his prosecution to ensure any potential pardon is rendered void.

The World Health Organization and its panel of scientists released a statement stating that COVID-19 originated from animal transmission at a wet market, yet acknowledged that a lab-leak theory could not be dismissed. Many interpret this as an attempt to protect their credibility, raising serious questions about transparency and accountability in the scientific community.

The Trump administration released an official statement on their website asserting that the virus originated from a laboratory, adding to the growing demands for deeper investigation.

According to Senator Paul, COVID-19 led to the deaths of over 20 million people globally—a toll that can be described as mass homicide. There are rising concerns about Pfizer and Moderna’s handling of vaccine information. They witheld the data about potential inefficacy and side effects from the public. Investigations into the crimes by these companies must be commenced in earnest, without delay.

Fauci and others who promoted questionable narratives around COVID-19 should be held accountable, stripped of their titles, and they must be added to a “hall of shame” for their deliberate crimes against humanity..

Nations' COVID advisory committees throughout the world that were aligned to the “Fauci narrative” must also answer for their roles. Without accountability, dangerous research and unethical practices may continue unchecked.

In South Africa, prominent scientists and experts have appeared recently in media interviews with unwavering confidence— without acknowledging gross demeans against the public or offering any signs of remorse to the public. Despite mounting public distrust, mainstream media outlets continue to give airtime to individuals widely viewed as having misled the nation.

The World Health Organization has lost credibility, echoing the concerns voiced by Dr. David Martin, a researcher known for his views on biochemical threats.

Real justice will only be achieved when society collectively demands investigations into COVID advisory committees worldwide and holds them accountable for misinforming the public. People suffering from adverse effects after receiving the vaccine deserve answers, and—if wrongdoing is confirmed—compensation.

The time has come for the public to take off their blinders and demand truth, transparency, and accountability—for the safety of future generations.

Dr EV RAPITI

Cape Town

July 2 2025

Dr. E.V. Rapiti is a veteran family physician who has served the Mitchells Plain community for over 42 years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he gained national and international recognition for his unconventional treatment approach, reportedly achieving a 99.97% success rate in managing over 4,000 COVID-19 cases. A strong proponent of repurposed medications and natural immunity, Dr. Rapiti advocated for early outpatient treatment and the role of herd immunity in overcoming the virus.

He also treated numerous patients whom he believed suffered adverse effects from COVID-19 vaccines. Based on these clinical experiences, he expressed serious concerns about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, and developed protocols to manage what he identified as vaccine-related injuries, including conditions such as Guillain-Barré syndrome and vision loss.